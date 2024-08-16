Cardinals vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Cardinals and Colts meet in preseason action after both teams failed to win close contests in Week 1 last weekend.
However, both offenses showed firepower in preseason action, can we see more fireworks on display in an exhibition outing?
Here's our full betting preview for Cardinals vs. Colts on Saturday night.
Cardinals vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cardinals: +1.5 (-110)
- Colts: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +100
- Colts: -120
Total: 36.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cardinals vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, CBS, NBC, NFL+
- Cardinals Record: 0-1
- Colts Record: 0-1
Cardinals vs. Colts Preseason Betting Trends
- Both teams lost in Week 1, but the Cardinals covered as two-and-a-half point underdogs. The Colts lost as one point favorites to the Broncos at home
- Jonathan Gannon is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) now as a head coach in preseason games
Cardinals vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Clayton Tune: Tune played a majority of the game for the Cardinals, completing 15-of-24 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while Desmond Ridder operated as more of a run option for Arizona, passing the ball only nine times while rushing five times, compiling 82 total yards.
Indianapolis Colts
Sam Ehlinger: Several different Colts saw snaps in Week 1, but Sam Ehlinger did the most, tossing six passes for 80 yards with an interception as he came up short in leading a come from behind effort against the Broncos. Can he find more consistency in his second game of the preseason.
Cardinals vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
Both teams moved the ball well in respective losses, the Colts averaged 5.5 yards per play while the Cardinals averaged 4.8 and I expect we see more of the same on Saturday night with the over being the preferred way to bet this one.
Each team has capable backups on the roster, with Ehlinger seeing time in the preseason the last few seasons and both Tune and Ridder starting last season, now in the Cardinals quarterback room to provide depth to Kyler Murray.
The Cardinals only had 14 points to show for a successful offensive showing, mainly due to four sacks, but the team moved the ball just fine and also went for it on three fourth downs, failing all three times.
I’m counting on the Cards to cash in more often in this one against a Colts defense that allowed 34 points last week, but also put up 30 of its own.
Let’s go for the over in this preseason matchup.
PICK: OVER 36.5 (-105)
