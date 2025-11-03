Cardinals vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 9 (Bet on Trey McBride)
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back to .500 in the 2025 season on Monday night in Week 9 when they host the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona is coming off of its bye week, but it has lost five games in a row and is well out of the playoff picture in the NFC. Dallas is on the outside looking in of the playoffs as well, but it has a chance with one of the best offenses in the league leading the way.
The only problem? Dallas also has one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
That’s a recipe that’s great for high-scoring games and OVERs on player props, and there are a bunch of players to consider in Monday night’s matchup.
I’m eyeing props for Trey McBride and CeeDee Lamb as a couple of my picks for this NFC showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 77.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-145)
Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
This season, McBride has 47 catches for 421 yards and four scores in seven games, clearing 67.5 receiving yards in three games in 2025.
He has been targeted 24 times by Jacoby Brissett in the last two games, and the Cardinals should continue to give him that kind of volume in this Week 9 battle.
McBride has 66 targets overall this season, and he’s facing a Dallas team that ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 415 receiving yards to tight ends in eight games. The Cowboys were gashed through the air by Denver last week, and McBride is set at a pretty reasonable number for the No. 1 option in a passing game.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 77.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Lamb has appeared in four full games this season, racking up 28 catches for 406 yards and a score for Dallas. He’s put up 110 or more receiving yards in three of his four full games, although he fell just short of this line in Week 8 against Denver.
The Broncos are fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so it makes sense that the Cowboys struggled a bit more throwing the ball. Still, Lamb had 74 yards on 10 targets (seven catches) against the Broncos.
Now, he takes on an Arizona defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has allowed well over 200 passing yards per game this season.
Given his target volume (Lamb has 42 targets this season), the Cowboys star should be right back in the mix for a 100-yard game on Monday night.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-145)
Javonte Williams has been a touchdown machine for the Cowboys this season, racking up eight rushing scores and one receiving score in eight games.
He should have a heavy workload on Monday, as he’s played 73.2 percent of the snaps for Dallas this season and has at least 14 touches in every game.
Arizona is ninth in the NFL in EPA/Rush, but it has still given up seven rushing scores in as many games.
I expect Williams to be heavily involved around the goal line in a game with a sky-high total on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.