Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball
An NL Central rivalry matchup is set for this week's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.
The Chicago Cubs have a chance to win their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals after taking the first two games by scores of 5-4 and 6-3. The Cardinals got one back on Saturday, narrowly defeating the Cubs 5-4.
The Cubs' playoff hopes are on life support at this point of the season while the Cardinals are still very much in the hunt. St. Louis currently sits 5.5 games back from the Brewers in the NL Central but just 2.0 games back from a wild card spot.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-162)
- Cubs -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +124
- Cubs -148
Total
- 9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 4.99 ERA)
- Chicago: Justin STeele (2-5, 3.38 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 4
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cardinals record: 57-54
- Cubs record: 54-59
Cardinals vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
St. Louis Cardinals
Masyn Winn: The Cardinals' shortstop has been their best player so far this season, sporting a WAR of +3.7, which is +1.4 better than the next best player in their lineup. He leads the team in batting average at .279 and his contributions on defense can't be understated. He will play a big role in their late-season push for the playoffs.
Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele: The Cubs need Justin Steele to bounce back in this final stretch of the regular season. He has allowed five earned runs in two of his last three starts. He has yet to face the Cardinals this season.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
The Cardinals have had major issues when facing left-handed pitchers this season, which is going to put them in a tough spot tonight. They have an OPS of just .643 when facing lefties in 2024, which is the second-worst mark in the Majors behind only the Miami Marlins.
Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Justin Steele who should be poised for a bounceback start after having two disappointing performances over his last three starts.
To make matters worse, St. Louis isn't going to be able to rely on its pitching to carry the Cardinals tonight. Miles Mikolas gets the start for them against the Cubs and he has just a 4.99 ERA on the season. He has already faced the Cubs three times this season and he has a 5.09 ERA across 17.2 innings against them.
Expect another bad outing from him tonight at Wrigley Field. Take the Cubs.
Pick: Cubs -148
