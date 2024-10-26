Cardinals vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Tyreek Returns?)
The Miami Dolphins are just 2-4 in the 2024 season, but they could see things turning around as soon as Week 8.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, suffering yet another concussion, could return to action in Week 8. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve after Week 2 and has not played, but he is eligible to return this week and practiced to open the week.
With Tagovailoa trending towards playing, the Dolphins should see a massive boost offensively after struggling offensively over the last four games.
Meanwhile, Arizona is looking to get back to .500 on the season on Sunday after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
Arizona has been an up-and-down team offensively, but there is one player that I think is worth targeting to find the end zone this week.
Let’s break down the anytime touchdown scorer picks for this matchup!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cardinals vs. Dolphins
- James Conner Anytime TD (-110)
- Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+110)
James Conner Anytime TD (-110)
Cardinals running back James Conner only has three touchdowns on the season, failing to find the end zone in three straight weeks, but I think he gets back on track in Week 8.
Miami has really struggled against the run this season, allowing 4.6 yards per carry and the third most rushing touchdowns in the NFL – nine – through just six games.
Conner has been heavily used in the Arizona offense, playing over 60 percent of the team’s snaps in five of his seven games. Last week, he played in a season-high 84 percent of the Cards’ snaps, carrying the ball 19 times for 101 yards and picking up two catches for 51 yards.
I love him to finally find the end zone again on Thursday.
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+110)
Tyreek Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown for the Dolphins since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had a season-low one catch for eight yards in Week 7.
However, with Tagovailoa back, Hill should thrive against Arizona.
One of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, Hill led the league in touchdown receptions (13) and receiving yards (1,799) last season when Tagovailoa played all 17 games.
He should be the biggest beneficiary of the former first-round pick returning under center, and he’s a steal at plus money to rip off a touchdown against Arizona.
