Cardinals vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Bet on Kyler Murray, Tyreek Hill)
One of the more intriguing matchups in the NFL on Sunday is between the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play for the first time since he suffered a concussion in Week 2.
The Dolphins (2-4) certainly need the former first-round pick back to jumpstart their offense, but is there a specific way we should attack the Dolphins in the prop market?
I have a play for one of their pass catchers in Week 8, but that’s not the only way to wager on this matchup.
The Cardinals have picked up some impressive wins this month, and there are props for Kyler Murray and James Conner that I believe bettors should consider on Sunday.
Let’s break all of them down!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+110)
- Kyler Murray UNDER 208.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- James Conner OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+110)
Tyreek Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown for the Dolphins since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had a season-low one catch for eight yards in Week 7.
However, with Tagovailoa back, Hill should thrive against Arizona.
One of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, Hill led the league in touchdown receptions (13) and receiving yards (1,799) last season when Tagovailoa played all 17 games.
He should be the biggest beneficiary of the former first-round pick returning under center, and he’s a steal at plus money to rip off a touchdown against Arizona.
Kyler Murray UNDER 208.5 Pass Yards (-115)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shares his favorite props each week in his Player Prop Countdown, and this week he’s targeting an UNDER for Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray:
The Dolphins defense has been underrated this season, especially their secondary. They have allowed the fewest passing yards per game, giving up just 154.5 per contest.
Kyler Murray hasn't been as effective through the air as people may assume. For example, he's averaging just 190.1 passing yards per game, 18 yards fewer than his set total for this game. He may be able to get things going with his legs, but I'll fade his passing yards total.
James Conner OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Cardinals running back James Conner could be in line for a big game on Sunday, especially since he’s the clear bell cow in this backfield.
Miami has really struggled against the run this season, allowing 4.6 yards per carry and the third most rushing touchdowns in the NFL – nine – though just six games.
Conner has been heavily used in the Arizona offense, playing over 60 percent of the team’s snaps in five of his seven games. Last week, he played in a season-high 84 percent of the Cards’ snaps, carrying the ball 19 times for 101 yards and picking up two catches for 51 yards.
He’s cleared this prop in four games this season, averaging 72 rushing yards per game overall.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.