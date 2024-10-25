Cardinals vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Arizona Spoils Tua’s Return?)
Things could be turning around for the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went down with a concussion in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, returned to practice this week and is on track to play in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Miami is just 2-4 on the season and 1-3 without Tagovailoa, so getting the former first-round pick back in the lineup would be a major boost to the team’s offense.
However, the Dolphins don’t have a cakewalk matchup in Week 8 against the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
Arizona is looking to get back to .500 – and remain in the mix for the NFC West lead – on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have set the Cardinals as underdogs, but how should bettors proceed with Tagovailoa expected to return?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m predicting the final score for this game to help bettors place a wager for Sunday’s Dolphins-Cardinals clash.
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cardinals +3.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +150
- Dolphins: -180
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
This spread has moved slightly in the Dolphins’ favor (from -3 to -3.5), likely due to Tagovailoa practicing this week and being expected to play.
Miami is 1-1 when Tagovailoa starts this season and just 1-3 without him.
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
I expect this to be a close game, but I think the Cardinals can pull off the upset in this matchup.
Arizona has been a hard team to handicap this season, upsetting the Chargers and San Francisco 49ers while losing badly to the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.
However, Arizona should be able to run the ball on the Dolphins (allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season), which should help the offense get going – and stay going – on Sunday. Arizona won in Week 7 with James Conner rushing for over 100 yards.
Miami has not been good this season – even when Tagovailoa plays. It rallied from a major first-half deficit in Week 1 to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on a last-second field goal, and it was getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 even before Tagovailoa went down.
Without Tua, the Dolphins have been arguably the worst offense in the NFL, do we guarantee that after a four-game layoff Tua steps in and gets them humming?
I’m not sold on it, especially when I’d have to lay more than a field goal with the Dolphins.
I picked Arizona as my upset of the week, and I’m standing by it.
Final Score Prediction: Cardinals 24, Dolphins 23
