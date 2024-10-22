Cardinals vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins will face-off in a Week 8 game between two teams who are looking to get back in the playoff mix.
The Cardinals are sitting at 3-4, but are just one game back from the Seattle Seahawks for the top spot in the division. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are 2-4 but with Tua Tagovailoa likely back in the lineup this week, they can get back in the mix in the AFC if they can string a few wins together.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this interconference showdown.
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +3 (-115)
- Dolphins -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +140
- Dolphins -165
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Cardinals Record: 3-4
- Dolphins Record: 2-4
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Cardinals are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- Dolphins are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. the Cardinals
- Cardinals are 3-12 straight up in their last 15 road games
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- Dolphins are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Dolphins' last eight games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Dennis Gardeck, LB - Out
- Owen Pappoe, LB - Questionable
- Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Questionable
- Skyler Thompson, QB - Questionable
- Emmanuel Ogbah, LB - Questionable
- Jevon Holland, S - Questionable
- Tyler Huntlet, QB - Questionable
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride: It took the Cardinals' tight end a couple of games to find his stride this season, but he now leads the team in targets (45), receptions (330), and receiving yards (322). He has yet to find the end zone in 2024 but he's clearly become a safety blanket for Kyler Murray to rely on.
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill: If Tua is back at quarterback this week, it's time for Hill to announce his presence to the football world. After a near record breaking season in 2023, he's been invisible in 2024 but his performance can be excused due to lack of consistent quarterback play. That excuse will evaporate if Tua is back in the lineup so it's time for Hill to step up.
Cardinals vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I like the Dolphins to win and cover in what will hopefully be Tua's return to action:
With Tua Tagovailoa likely back in the lineup for the Dolphins, I'm going to lay the three points with Miami. The Cardinals' secondary has been one of the worst in the NFL and while the Dolphins offense has looked bad without Tua, let's not forget about the weapons the Dolphins have. Now that they are back to having a quarterback who can get the ball in their hands, they're going to be a dangerous team.
Hiding behind the lack of offensive production by Miami has been a defense that's been fantastic in 2024, ranking seventh in opponent EPA per play, sixth in opponent success rate, and seventh in opponent yards per play (5.1).
Pick: Dolphins -3 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
