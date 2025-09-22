Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 22
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are out of the playoff race, but each team still has a chance to finish the season over .500.
The Cardinals took two of three over the Brewers to close out their home schedule over the weekend, while the Giants salvaged a win on Sunday in their four-game set against the Dodgers.
Which team will come out on top on Monday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Giants on Monday night.
Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-190)
- Giants -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +120
- Giants -145
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Cardinals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (7-3, 4.08 ERA)
- Giants: Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.75 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 22
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNMW, NBCSBA
- Cardinals record: 76-80
- Giants record: 77-79
Cardinals vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Justin Verlander UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-165)
A quick glance at Justin Verlander’s 3-10 record this season doesn’t do his efforts justice. After the worst season of his career in Houston last year when he had a 5.48 ERA, he’s bounced back nicely in San Francisco with a more respectable 3.75 mark.
Sure, the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park may have something to do with it, but perhaps that played into why he signed in San Francisco.
Nevertheless, the ageless veteran is having a very strong finish to the season. He has allowed just 19 ER in 65 IP (2.63) in the second half, and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in an outing in his last five starts. He’s gone 2-0 with just 3 ER in 31 IP (0.87 ERA) against the Cubs, Orioles, Cardinals, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks.
Verlander is finishing the season strong and that should continue in his final start tonight against the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The pitcher-friendly confines of Oracle Park are also playing into our pick for tonight’s game. It’s a strong pitching matchup between Verlander and McGreevy, with each starter combining for just one earned run in their last two starts.
The Cardinals haven’t been consistent at the plate recently, scoring a total of 28 runs in their last seven games, which includes a 7-1 win over the Brewers. The Giants’ bats haven’t been hot, either, with three runs or fewer in three of their four games against the Dodgers.
This should be another low-scoring game as we start the final week of the season in San Francisco.
Pick: Under 7.5 (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.