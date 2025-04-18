Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
The New York Mets got the better of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of their four-game series on Thursday night, taking them down by a final score of 4-1.
The National League series will continue on Friday night and the Mets are set as sizable favorites to take a 2-0 series lead. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's action.
Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-155)
- Mets -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +145
- Mets -175
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Midwest
- Cardinals Record: 9-10
- Mets Record: 12-7
Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Miles Mikolas, RHP (0-2, 9.00 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson, LHP (1-1, 2.70 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- Juan Soto OVER 0.5 RBIs (+150) via FanDuel
It's time for Juan Soto to step up. After signing a historic contract with the Mets in the offseason, Soto has batted just .221 through his first 19 games of the season. If you think he finds his form tonight against a struggling Miles Mikolas, betting on him to record at least one RBI at +150 odds is a great way to do it.
Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's National League showdown:
I was a big Miles Mikolas fan early in his MLB career, but I can't defend the guy any longer. After a 5.35 ERA across 32 starts last season, he has now allowed an ERA of 9.00 in his first three starts of 2025. The Mets are likely going to light him up in his fourth start of the season tonight.
With that being said, I also want to take advantage of the Cardinals' hot offense that ranks sixth in the Majors in OPS and second in batting average. So, instead of picking a side in this one, I'm just going to sit back and root for runs.
