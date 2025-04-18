SI

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18

Iain MacMillan

The Mets are home favorites against the Cardinals on Friday night.
The Mets are home favorites against the Cardinals on Friday night. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The New York Mets got the better of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of their four-game series on Thursday night, taking them down by a final score of 4-1.

The National League series will continue on Friday night and the Mets are set as sizable favorites to take a 2-0 series lead. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's action.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

Run Line

  • Cardinals +1.5 (-155)
  • Mets -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +145
  • Mets -175

Total

  • 8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, April 18
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Midwest
  • Cardinals Record: 9-10
  • Mets Record: 12-7

Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

  • St. Louis: Miles Mikolas, RHP (0-2, 9.00 ERA)
  • New York: David Peterson, LHP (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Best Prop Bet

It's time for Juan Soto to step up. After signing a historic contract with the Mets in the offseason, Soto has batted just .221 through his first 19 games of the season. If you think he finds his form tonight against a struggling Miles Mikolas, betting on him to record at least one RBI at +150 odds is a great way to do it.

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's National League showdown:

I was a big Miles Mikolas fan early in his MLB career, but I can't defend the guy any longer. After a 5.35 ERA across 32 starts last season, he has now allowed an ERA of 9.00 in his first three starts of 2025. The Mets are likely going to light him up in his fourth start of the season tonight.

With that being said, I also want to take advantage of the Cardinals' hot offense that ranks sixth in the Majors in OPS and second in batting average. So, instead of picking a side in this one, I'm just going to sit back and root for runs.

Pick: OVER 8 (-110)

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

