Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 19
The New York Mets have won the first two games of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the two teams will face off in Game 3 this afternoon.
The Cardinals, despite their hot offense, have been held off by the Mets. Can they flip the script and get a win tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-130)
- Mets -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +160
- Mets -192
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 19
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cardinals Record: 9-11
- Mets Record: 13-7
Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore, LHP (1-1, 3.93 ERA)
- New York: Kodai Senga, RHP (2-1, 1.06 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- Kodai Senga OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-165) via DraftKings
Kodai Senga has been fantastic to start the season, but there are some signs that a small regression could be in his future. He has a 1.06 ERA but a 2.80 FIP and a 1.000 WHIP. Now that he faces a Cardinals offense that ranks fifth in the Majors in OPS, I'm willing to bet on him to allow at least two earned runs.
Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on the full game, I'm going to take the First 5 +0.5 Run Line on the Cardinals at +100. What this means is that if the Cardinals are winning or the game is tied at the end of the fifth inning, this bet will be a winner.
There are two reasons I'm doing this. One is for the same reason as my prop bet in that there are some signs that Senga is going to regress sooner rather than later, and now that he has to face a top-tier Cardinals offense, it could start to show today.
Secondly, I want to avoid the Cardinals' bullpen, which has already been a cause of a few of their losses. St. Louis ranks 21st in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 4.24. If we focus on the first five innings, we can instead rely on Matthew Liberatore, who enters the game with a solid 3.93 ERA.
Pick: Cardinals +0.5 First 5 Innings (+100) via DraftKings
