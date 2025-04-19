SI

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 19

Iain MacMillan

The Mets are significant home favorites against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
The Mets are significant home favorites against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
The New York Mets have won the first two games of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the two teams will face off in Game 3 this afternoon.

The Cardinals, despite their hot offense, have been held off by the Mets. Can they flip the script and get a win tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line

  • Cardinals +1.5 (-130)
  • Mets -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +160
  • Mets -192

Total

  • 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, April 19
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • How to Watch (TV): FOX
  • Cardinals Record: 9-11
  • Mets Record: 13-7

Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

  • St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore, LHP (1-1, 3.93 ERA)
  • New York: Kodai Senga, RHP (2-1, 1.06 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Best Prop Bet

Kodai Senga has been fantastic to start the season, but there are some signs that a small regression could be in his future. He has a 1.06 ERA but a 2.80 FIP and a 1.000 WHIP. Now that he faces a Cardinals offense that ranks fifth in the Majors in OPS, I'm willing to bet on him to allow at least two earned runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on the full game, I'm going to take the First 5 +0.5 Run Line on the Cardinals at +100. What this means is that if the Cardinals are winning or the game is tied at the end of the fifth inning, this bet will be a winner.

There are two reasons I'm doing this. One is for the same reason as my prop bet in that there are some signs that Senga is going to regress sooner rather than later, and now that he has to face a top-tier Cardinals offense, it could start to show today.

Secondly, I want to avoid the Cardinals' bullpen, which has already been a cause of a few of their losses. St. Louis ranks 21st in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 4.24. If we focus on the first five innings, we can instead rely on Matthew Liberatore, who enters the game with a solid 3.93 ERA.

Pick: Cardinals +0.5 First 5 Innings (+100) via DraftKings

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

