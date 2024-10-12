Cardinals vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (Bet This Jordan Love Prop Sunday)
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers are both in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC, and Arizona is coming off a massive upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
Now, these teams match up in what could be a high-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon.
Green Bay finally picked up a win in Week 5 with Jordan Love under center (the Packers are 1-2 in his three starts), but there is one area Love has struggled in all season long.
I have a player prop that I’m betting for him, as well as two of the key skill players on offense in this matchup – one for each team.
Here’s a breakdown of the best props for Cardinals vs. Packers.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tucker Kraft OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- James Conner OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)
- Jordan Love to Throw an Interception (-125)
Tucker Kraft OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Tight end Tucker Kraft has picked up a major role in this offense as of late with Luke Msugrave landing on injured reserve.
Last week, Kraft caught four passes for 88 yards and two scores, and he’s cleared this prop in two of the three games Love has started, picking up 37. 53 and 88 receiving yards in those matchups.
After receiving 14 targets in his last two games, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a big workload for Kraft again on Sunday.
James Conner OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)
James Conner has carried the ball 16 or more times in four of the Cardinals’ five games, picking up 18 and 19 carries in his last two matchups.
Arizona has leaned on the veteran as the clear No. 1 option in this backfired, and he’s delivered, averaging 4.57 yards per carry on the season. Now, he gets a crack at a Green Bay offense that has been torched on the ground by multiple teams this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry overall.
If Arizona wants to keep Love and this offense off of the field, Conner could be in for a big day.
Jordan Love to Throw an Interception (-125)
Late last season, Love was great at taking care of the ball, throwing just one interception over his final eight games in the regular season.
That has not carried over to 2024.
Love has five interceptions in three games, throwing at least one pick in each of his matchups. Now, he takes on an Arizona pass defense that has four picks despite allowing the 11th-most passing yards in the NFL.
Love and the Packers may air things out against the Arizona secondary, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Cardinals come up with a pass or two in the process.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.