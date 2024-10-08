Cardinals vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6 (How to Bet Total)
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a massive upset in Week 5, erasing a double-digit deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
The win moved the Cardinals to 2-3 on the season, even though they’ve struggled defensively to open the season.
In Week 6, they’ll hit the road to play the Green Bay Packers, who won their third game of the season in Week 5 – including their first win with Jordan Love under center.
With Green Bay welcoming Romeo Doubs back from suspension, this game may be one of the healthiest the team’s offense has been all season.
So, how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, betting trends and key players to watch for Week 6.
Cardinals vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals +5 (-108)
- Packers -5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +195
- Packers: -238
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cardinals vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cardinals record: 2-3
- Packers record: 3-2
Cardinals vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Packers are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are 1-2 in Jordan Love’s three starts in 2024.
- The Cardinals are 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs.
- The Packers are 0-1 against the spread as home favorites.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Cardinals games.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Packers games.
Cardinals vs. Packers Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Matt Prater – questionable
- Garrett Williams – questionable
- Isaiah Adams – questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Jaire Alexander – questionable
- Christian Watson – questionable
- Jordan Morgan – questionable
- Devonte Wyatt – questionable
Cardinals vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: Through five games, Kyler Murray has seven touchdown passes and two interceptions, and he’s been solid on the ground, rushing for 247 yards and a score. Arizona is 5-8 the last two seasons when Murray plays compared to just 1-8 without him.
Green Bay Packers
Tucker Kraft: With Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs out in Week 5, Kraft – the Packers’ No. 1 tight end – saw a massively increased role. He received five targets and made four receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Could the Packers involve Kraft more – especially since he played 85 percent of the snaps in Week 5?
Cardinals vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
This game has OVER written all over it – no pun intended.
Arizona’s defense ranks in the bottom six in the league in points allowed and yards per play allowed and both of these teams are in the top 10 in the league in yards per play gained on offense.
In addition, both squads have hit the OVER in three of their five games so far in 2024.
I expect this game to be an offensive battle between Love and Murray, especially since their defenses have both allowed a ton of passing yards (seventh most and 11th most) so far in 2024.
Let’s root for points between these two young offenses on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 49.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
