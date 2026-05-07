Cardinals vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 7

The San Diego Padres return home from a quick trip to San Francisco to host the St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game set this weekend.

The Friars won the last two games against the Giants, giving them three wins in their last four after losing four straight.

The Cardinals have now lost two of their last three games after a six-game winning streak themselves.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Padres on Thursday, May 7.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-156)

Padres -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Cardinals +139

Padres -168

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cardinals vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (3-2, 2.95 ERA)

Matthew Liberatore bounced back from a five-run outing against the Mariners to throw 5.2 innings of two-run ball against the Dodgers last time out. The southpaw started twice against the Padres last year, allowing one earned run in each 4.1-inning outing, but three more unearned runs in total as San Diego won both games.

Michael King was dealing through five innings last time out, but the White Sox tagged him for two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning to hand him the loss. That was the first time he allowed more than 2 ER in an outing since his second start of the season (5.2 IP, 4 ER at Boston).

Cardinals vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Cardinals record: 21-15

Padres record: 22-14

Cardinals vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Alec Burleson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-115)

Alec Burleson has put together a few solid seasons now, and it looks like he might be taking a step forward this year. He’s on pace for a career-high in home runs, hitting five longballs in 35 games thus far, primarily hitting in the three hole for St. Louis

Burleson has been heating up in recent weeks as well. He’s 12 for 26 with three doubles and two home runs in his last nine games. The slugger has driven in 12 and scored 8 runs in that span.

That’s resulted in him going OVER 1.5 HRR in eight of his last nine games, and he’s batting .309 vs. RHP on the season.

Cardinals vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

While I like Burleson individually, I don’t like the Cardinals as a side tonight in San Diego. King gives the Padres an advantage on the mound, and St. Louis has to regress to expectations sooner or later.

The Padres got the bats going in recent games after a four-game losing streak, and now return home where they’re 11-8 on the season. I’ll back them to stay hot tonight against an overperforming Cardinals squad.

Pick: Padres -168

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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