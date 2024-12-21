Cardinals vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are looking to exorcize some December demons on Sunday, as they’re set as five-point favorites against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.
Murray is just 8-13 straight up as a starter in December in his career, but he’s got a chance to keep his team in the mix for the NFC West crown with a win in Week 16.
Meanwhile, the Panthers are looking to cover for the sixth time in seven games, although they lost outright in Week 15 as a home favorite against Dallas.
If you’re not sold on betting on a side, the prop market is the place to be for this game.
Here are three plays that I’m considering for the Cardinals-Panthers clash on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- James Conner Anytime TD (-170)
- Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Bryce Young OVER 206.5 Passing Yards (-115)
James Conner Anytime TD (-170)
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Arizona running back James Conner than the one he has in Week 16.
Conner is taking on a Carolina team that is 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush, and he’s coming off a 100-yard game in a win over New England in Week 15.
The Panthers have allowed 19 rushing scores this season – the second-most in the NFL – which sets up Conner well to score for the ninth time this season.
The veteran running back has scored in back-to-back weeks, hitting paydirt twice in Week 15. I expect him to score again in what may be a big game for the Cardinals offense.
Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been on fire in recent weeks, clearing 67.5 receiving yards in five straight games and seven of his last 10 overall.
Murray has peppered him with targets, looking his way at least 10 times in each of his last four games. That kind of usage should make this prop fairly easy for McBride to clear against a Carolina defense that is 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense this season.
Not only that, but the Panthers have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2024.
Bryce Young OVER 206.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Young and the Panthers laid an egg in Week 15, but he still threw for 219 yards, the fourth time in seven games that he’s cleared 206.5 passing yards since regaining the starting job.
There’s a chance the Panthers fall behind in this one because of their weak defense, which should lead to plenty of passing attempts from the former No. 1 overall pick.
Young has well over 30 pass attempts in three of his last four games, and Arizona ranks just 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, allowing over 3,000 passing yards this season.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.