Cardinals vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Back Panthers at Home?)
The Arizona Cardinals gained a game on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, a huge development for their chances of making the playoffs and winning the NFC West.
Now, Arizona is a road favorite in Week 16 against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, who had been looking better before last week’s loss to Dallas.
The Panthers snapped a 33-game streak of being set as underdogs in Week 15, only to lose outright as favorites to Dallas.
Still, since Young took over at quarterback again, the Panthers are thriving for bettors, covering the spread in five of their last six games.
Can they do that again in Week 16?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my prediction for the final score of this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals -5 (-108)
- Panthers +5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: -218
- Panthers: +180
Total
- 47 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Panthers are 3-3 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and they’ve covered the spread in five of their last six games.
The Cardinals, who are still in the mix for the NFC West title, didn’t cover in their lone games as road favorites in 2024.
Cardinals vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column.
He’s taking the UNDER in this matchup, which should help us choose a final score with the total up in the mid-40s:
The Cardinals are the clear better team and have a ton to play for, but Kyler Murray's career performances in the month of December are going to keep be away from laying the points on them on the road. Instead, I'll take the UNDER.
The Arizona defense has been much better in recent weeks, ranking 14th in opponent EPA per play since Week 11. Bryce Young has a tough matchup ahead of him after turning into a pumpkin last week, throwing for just 219 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Murray is just 8-13 straight up in the month of December in his career, making him a tough player to trust with the Cardinals laying five points.
I know Carolina didn’t cover as a favorite, but I think it can hang around as an underdog at home.
Final Score Prediction: Cardinals 20, Panthers 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
