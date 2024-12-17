Cardinals vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals are sitting a game behind both the Seahawks and Rams for the top spot in the NFC West, meaning a win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 is absolutely crucial if they want to make a run at the playoffs.
The Panthers season is over, but they're still in the process of evaluating their talent to find the best path for their offseason, including whether or not they'll stick with quarterback, Bryce Young.
Let's dive into the odds for this game.
Cardinals vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals -4 (-112)
- Panthers +4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cardinals -205
- Panthers +170
Total
- OVER 47 (-108)
- UNDER 47 (-112)
Cardinals vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Cardinals Record: 7-7
- Panthers Record: 3-11
Cardinals vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Panthers
- Cardinals are 4-14 straight up in their last 18 road games
- Cardinals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Panthers' last 12 games
- Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
Cardinals vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Trey Benson, RB - Questionable
- Max Melton, CB - Questionable
- Jesse Luketa, LB - Questionable
- Mack Wilson Sr., LB - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Claudin Cherelus, LB - Out
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
- Nick Scott, S - Questionable
- Raheem Blackshear, RB - Questionable
- Xavier Legette, WR - Doubtful
Cardinals vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: Kyler Murray has historically struggled in the month of December throughout his career. His metrics fall off across the board which can explain the Cardinals' recent poor play. He needs to buck that trend in a hurry if Arizona wants to make a case for the NFC West lead.
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard: The Panthers running back is one of the more underrated backs in the NFL, but he has regressed a bit in recent weeks, not averaging more than 3.6 yards per carry in a game since beating the Giants in Germany in early November. Let's see if he can bounce back with a strong performance on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm betting the total in this NFC showdown:
The Cardinals are the clear better team and have a ton to play for, but Kyler Murray's career performances in the month of December are going to keep be away from laying the points on them on the road. Instead, I'll take the UNDER.
The Arizona defense has been much better in recent weeks, ranking 14th in opponent EPA per play since Week 11. Bryce Young has a tough matchup ahead of him after turning into a pumpkin last week, throwing for just 219 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
I expect both offenses to struggle in this one therefore I think the total is a point or two too high. I'll take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 47 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
