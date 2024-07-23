Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 23 (Back Paul Skenes)
The Pittsburgh Pirates pulled to within one game of the St. Louis Cardinals for the No. 2 spot in the NL Central after winning 2-1 on Monday night, and they’ll look to keep that rolling with rookie sensation Paul Skenes on the mound on Tuesday night.
Despite being just two games over .500, the Pirates are just half a game out of a wild card spot entering tonight’s action, and it would be a massive step forward if they were able to get into the playoffs in 2024.
St. Louis has the worst run differential in the NL Central, but it is a .500 team on the road – a solid mark – at this point in the season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-135)
- Pirates -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +154
- Pirates: -185
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.39 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.90 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday. July 23
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV):
- Cardinals record: 52-48
- Pirates record: 51-49
Cardinals vs. Pirates Key Players to Watch
St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt: It hasn’t been a great season for the former MVP, who is hitting just .228 and slugging .373. However, he’s gotten hot out of the break, homering on Sunday before picking up two hits in the Cardinals’ loss on Monday. Can he keep that going against the best young arm in MLB?
Pittsburgh Pirates
Paul Skenes: An All-Star this season, rookie Paul Skenes is taking MLB by storm. Across 11 starts, Skenes has a 1.90 ERA and has led the Pirates to an 8-3 record. He’s struck out 89 batters in 66.1 innings of work, picking up at least seven K’s in 10 of 11 outings.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
With Skenes on the bump, I can’t fade the Pirates, especially since Lynn is struggling as of late.
First, let’s talk about how good the former No. 1 overall pick has been in 2024.
Not only are the Pirates 8-3 straight up in Skenes’ 11 starts, but he’s also allowed three or fewer earned runs in every single outing. He held these Cardinals scoreless across 6.1 innings last month, and he’s coming off seven innings of no-hit ball – with 11 K’s – in his last start.
Skenes is one of the hottest pitchers in all of baseball, and he has a massive advantage over Lynn, who has given up 14 hits, 13 runs, and four homers in two starts this month (8.2 innings of work).
Since the start of June, Lynn’s ERA has skyrocketed from 3.23 to 4.39, but the Cardinals are somehow 6-2 in those outings. I think that comes to an end on the road against Skenes tonight.
Pick: Pirates Moneyline (-185)
