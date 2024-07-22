Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 22 (Bet Cards as Underdog)
The NL Central race is far from over, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates are both looking to make up some ground ahead of the trade deadline.
They currently trail the Milwaukee Brewers, but one of those teams will pick up a win – and gain some ground on the other – when Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis on Monday night. The Pirates are two games back of the Cards, but they’re favored at home in this matchup.
St. Louis has the worst run differential in the division, but it is shockingly in second place at this point in the season. Meanwhile, the Pirates had a lengthy winning streak snapped on Sunday, but they are still 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch, starting pitchers and my prediction for this NL Central clash.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-185)
- Pirates -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +105
- Pirates: -125
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cardinals vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante (4-4, 4.21 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.46 ERA)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest
- Cardinals record: 52-47
- Pirates record: 50-49
Cardinals vs. Pirates Key Players to Watch
St. Louis Cardinals
Andre Pallante: After opening the season as a reliever, Pallante has been in the starting rotation for his last eight outings, leading the Cardinals to a 5-3 record over that span. He has a 3.70 ERA as a starter, but he’s given up 38 hits and 14 walks in just 41.1 innings of work. Can he slow down Pittsburgh – a team he limited to just one run across seven innings earlier this season – tonight?
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds: All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has gotten off to a good start since the break, going 5-for-11 with two runs scored and two walks in a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies. On the season, Reynolds is hitting .288 with 18 homers and 61 runs batted in.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers may be favoring the Pirates in this game, but Mitch Keller has struggled mightily against the Cardinals in two 2024 starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) in 11 innings of work.
The Pirates lost both of those games, and they also mustered just four hits across seven innings when they faced Pallante, who seems to have found a groove as a starter in 2024.
Pittsburgh is shockingly under .500 at home in 2024 despite being over .500 overall this season, and the Cardinals have more than just an advantage at starting pitcher.
St. Louis has the No. 4 bullpen ERA in baseball, while the Pirates rank in the bottom 10 in the league.
Given Keller’s struggles against the Cards, I think they’re worth a bet to pull off the upset on Monday.
Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (+105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.