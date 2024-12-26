Cardinals vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Can Rams Cover at Home?)
The Los Angeles Rams are aiming to stay in first place in the NFC West in Week 17, and they’ll face an NFC West opponent that was recently knocked out of playoff contention in the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals blew their matchup with the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 16, losing in overtime to end their season. They can still play spoiler in the NFC West, but losing the division after leading earlier this season certainly stings.
The Rams are red hot right now, winning four games in a row to get back in the mix for the playoffs. With Seattle also losing in Week 16, the Rams are in the driver’s seat when it comes to this division.
Can Matthew Stafford and company get it done?
I think they can, and I’m predicting the final score for this matchup – a fun exercise to help bettors pick a side to wager on.
First, let’s dive into the odds for this NFC West clash.
Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals +6 (-108)
- Rams -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +230
- Rams: -285
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Rams are 0-2 against the spread when favored at home while the Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
The UNDER has hit in eight of the Rams’ 15 games in the 2024 season while the OVER is 7-7-1 in the Cardinals’ games.
Cardinals vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan wrote in his Road to 272 column why he believes the Rams will cover the spread in Week 17:
As I've pointed out in recent weeks, Kyler Murray's numbers throughout his career have fallen off in December and that trend has held true in 2024. Now that he and the Cardinals have been eliminated from the playoffs, I don't expect things to get better, especially considering they're playing a Rams team that has historically cranked up their level of play in the final month of the year.
The Cardinals are at their best when their running game is going but now they could be down their top two backs in James Conner and Trey Benson, potentially leaving them with Michael Carter on Sunday.
Arizona’s season came to an end in Week 16, and it’s hard to see it getting up for this game – other than to spoil the Rams’ division title chances – after such a gut-wrenching overtime loss.
Los Angeles did struggle against the Cardinals in Week 2, but it has won four games in a row to take control of the NFC West.
I’ll back the Rams to handle business again in Week 17.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 23, Cardinals 16
