Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Cardinals, ahead in the NFC West midway through the season, are now eliminated from postseason contention.
However, Arizona can play spoiler for the Los Angeles Rams, who the team beat earlier this season. LA has secured control of the NFC West and is a win away from clinching the division. Can the team do it at home against a division foe?
Oddsmakers have installed the Rams as considerable home favorites, but can the Cards hang around? Let’s break it down with our full betting preview.
Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cardinals: +5.5 (-105)
- Rams: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +215
- Rams: -260
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cardinals vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Game Time: 8:15 PM EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Cardinals Record: 7-8
- Rams Record: 9-6
Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- The Rams are 8-7 ATS this season
- The Rams have gone UNDER in five of six games as a favorite
Cardinals vs. Rams Injury Reports
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner - knee - questionable
Los Angeles Rams
N/A
Cardinals vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: Murray’s play has fallen off as the season has gone on, throwing six interceptions in the last five games while taking 11 sacks. Still dynamic, Murray is quick to escape the pocket and make plays off-platform, but we have seen his turnovers also rise with that as defenses have adjusted to the Cardinals' offense.
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford: Stafford has been fat from his best the last two games, but the Rams have taken control of the NFC West in spite of it. The 36-year-old has combined for only 270 passing yards in the last two games, but the Rams have done enough to win both by a combined score of 31-15. Can Stafford get back on track against a Cardinals team that shut him down earlier this year in a 41-10 loss?
Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
The status of running back James Conner will play a big role in the Cardinals' ability to cover this big spread, but I will take a chance with Arizona after struggling down the stretch of the season, now eliminated from postseason contention.
However, this is a great spot to catch the falling knife in Arizona, which is dominant as an underdog and has shown it can match up nicely against the Rams.
While the loss of Conner can be impactful, who suffered a knee injury against the Panthers, I believe the Cardinals can continue to produce on offense. Despite winning only one game over the last five, the team is still above average in EPA/Play on offense.
In the first meeting, Murray dominated the Rams with the deep passing game, passing for 266 yards while completing only 17 passes with 21 attempts. The Rams continue to be vulnerable on the back end, and despite the Cardinals' possible injury at running back, Murray should be able to extend plays and find players downfield to cover the big spread.
PICK: Cardinals +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
