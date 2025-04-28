Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
The Cincinnati Reds are riding a four-game win streak ahead of an important series in the NL Central against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Both teams are hoping to catching the 17-12 Chicago Cubs, who are leading the division by 1.5 games over the Reds.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.
Cardinals vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (+154)
- Reds +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +102
- Reds -122
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cardinals vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Cardinals Record: 12-16
- Reds Record: 15-13
Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante, RHP (2-1, 4.05 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Nick Martinez, RHP (0-3, 5.40 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Reds Best Prop Bet
- Nick Martinez UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140) via DraftKings
The Cardinals enter tonight's game with the sixth-lowest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball, striking out on just 20.2% of their plate appearances. Nick Martinez will get the start for the Reds tonight and he's failed to reach five or more strikeouts in three of his five starts in 2025. He has a tough test ahead of him tonight if he wants to record 5+ strikeouts, therefore, I'll be the UNDER.
Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Let's sit back and root for runs in this divisional showdown. The Cardinals and Reds rank eighth and ninth in OPS this season while combining for 10 runs per game in 2025, a tough above tonight's set total of 9.5.
Tonight's pitching matchup doesn't make me think this is going to be a defensive duel either. Andre Pallante enters with a 4.05 ERA and Nick Martinez has a 5.40 ERA. Keep an eye on the Cardinals' bullpen as well. They have a 4.80 bullpen ERA, which ranks 25th amongst all teams.
This game has all the makings of an offensive shootout. Take the OVER.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!