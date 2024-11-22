Cardinals vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Cardinals Hot Streak Continues)
The Arizona Cardinals have strung together four straight wins and enter Week 12 stop the NFC West at 6-4. That makes their upcoming game against the 5-5 Seattle Seahawks a big one. If Seattle is able to get the win, they'll draw even with Arizona at 6-5.
If that happens, along with the Rams beating the Eagles and the 49ers beating the Packers, we could see the entire division with the same record through the first 12 weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
Let's take a step back and break down the latest odds for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks and then I'll predict the final score.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals -1 (-105)
- Seahawks +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals -115
- Seahawks -105
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
The Seahawks opened as a very slight -115 favorite on the moneyline but the line has since flipped and now it's the Cardinals who are listed as slight -115 favorites with the Cardinals set at -105. The total has come down half a point from 48.0 to 47.5.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the Cardinals to extend their win streak to five:
I'm ready to believe in the Cardinals. I had been staying away from betting on them this season due to their defense, but they've been playing significantly better on that side of the football of late. In fact, they're 11th in opponent EPA per play since Week 7. The Seahawks' defense has trended in the opposite direction and is 19th in that stat in the same time frame.
The Cardinals' offense has also been getting better as the season goes on. They're ninth overall for the full season in EPA per play but second in that stat since Week 7, behind only the Ravens. They've found success both throwing and running the ball in that stretch of games, ranking third in dropback EPA and fifth in rush EPA.
The Cardinals are second in the NFL in Net Yards Per Play (+2.1) in each team's last three games. It's time to invest some stock in this Arizona team. They're looking more and more like the team to beat in the NFC West and I think they'll prove that on Sunday.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean toward the OVER. Neither defense has been great this season, especially the Seahawks, whose defense ranks in the bottom half of the NFL in most metrics the past handful of weeks.
Final score prediction: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 24
More NFL Week 12 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!