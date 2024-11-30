Cardinals vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13
The Vikings and Cardinals are jockeying for postseason positioning, and the player prop market is flush with options.
Aaron Jones has fit in nicely with the Vikings all season and is in line for a big outing against Arizona’s rushing defense. The Minnesota running back highlights our three favorite player props for this game, including how to bet on Kyle Murray and TJ Hockenson below!
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props for Cardinals vs. Vikings for Week 13
- Aaron Jones OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
- Kyler Murray UNDER 23.5 Rushing Yards
- TJ Hockenson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+240)
Aaron Jones OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
This is a plus-matchup for Jones against the Cardinals defense which checks in at 24th in EPA/Rush.
Jones has shown pop in this Vikings offense this season and has been a heavy usage player, averaging north of 16 carries per game, clearing this total in six of 11 games.
There’s a reliable rush mark for Jones, as well as a good spot for him to get to a median outcome in a home game.
Kyler Murray UNDER 23.5 Rushing Yards
Murray is always a threat to rip off a big gain with his legs, but against the best rush defense in the NFL in the Vikings in terms of EPA/Rush.
He has cleared this mark in five of 11 games this season, and being an underdog may skew towards more pass attempts and more scrambles, but this Vikings defense that is led by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been stout against quarterback runs all season.
I’ll go under Murray’s rushing yard prop despite what may appear to be a good situation for him.
TJ Hockenson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+240)
Hockenson hasn’t found the end zone all season as he has dealt with an injury that has limited him to four games. While he’s without a score this season, the volume remains there for Hockenson to justify this price tag.
The veteran tight end is averaging five targets per game this season with a pair of games featuring at least seven targets.
I’m going to play the number on a natural regression for Hockenson to find the end zone.
