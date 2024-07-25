Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal Team Up for Men's Olympics Doubles, Favored to Win Gold
Carlos Alcaraz returns to Roland-Garros several weeks removed from winning his first French Open, and the future of clay will join the best clay court player in tennis history to seek a unique title.
Alcaraz will join forces with Rafael Nadal to compete for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game. Nadal, who has the most French Open titles in ATP Tennis history, 14 titles at Roland-Garros. The two will team up to form arguably the most star-studded Olympics double team in the games history.
Nadal, who is in the twilight of his career, will try to capture a third gold medal in the Olympics, and a second in doubles after winning gold in 2016 with Marc Lopez. This will be the first Olympics appearance for the upstart Alcaraz.
The Spanish duo has taken money in the betting market to win gold, moving from +650 at open to +210 as of this writing with the tournament style event beginning over the weekend.
Here are the odds for the 2024 Men’s Tennis Doubles, which has more intrigue than ever before.
2024 Men’s Doubles Olympics Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz/Rafael Nadal: +210
- Andrea Vavassori/Simone Bolelli: +700
- Rajeev Ram/Ausitn Kraijeck: +850
- Fabien Reboul/Edouard Roger-Vasselin: +1000
- Mate Pavic/Nikola Mektic: +1000
- Andres Molteni/Maximo Gonzalez: +1200
- Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski: +1300
- Wesley Koolhof/Tailon Grieskspoor: +1400
- Matthew Ebden/John Peers: +1600
- Dan Evans/Andy Murray: +2300
- Ugo Humbert/Arthur Fils: +2900
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alcaraz and Nadal Favored to Cruise Through Olympics
Representing Spain, Alcaraz and Nadal are favored to win gold.
Nadal appears to be in good form after injuries have derailed the better part of a year for him while Alcaraz is fresh off winning the two most recent grand slams in Wimbledon and the French Open on this very court.
While the two aren’t known for its double prowess, and this will be the first time they officially compete together, oddsmakers have installed the two considerable favorites, translating to an implied probability of 32.26%.
There are other high level talents in the field, some of which are known for doubles, but many will be keen on Andy Murray and Dan Evans with Murray making his last pro appearance here at the Olympics before retiring. The veteran representing Great Britain will be only playing in doubles, but will face a stiff test against Japan's Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori before a possible second round matchup against No. 8 seed Arthur Fils and Ugo Humbert, who will be playing on native soil.
While there is surely talent in the field, all appear to be outclassed by the superstars that are Alcaraz and Nadal.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
