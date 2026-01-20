Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in his quarter and looked like it in his opening round match against Australian Adam Walton. Walton pushed Alcaraz to the brink in the second set, but the top seed won that set in a tiebreak and the other two sets 6-3 and 6-2 for an easy first-round victory.

Alcaraz now faces off against Yannick Hanfmann, who needed four sets and a tiebreaker to take down Zachary Svajda in the first round.

The Spaniard is the top-ranked player in the world coming into the Australian Open despite Janik Sinner breathing down his neck.

Alcaraz is understandably a huge favorite here in the second round against Hanfmann.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s Australian Open history and my prediction.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Carlos Alcaraz: -5100

Yannick Hanfmann: +2300

Total

29.5 (Over -110/Under -130)

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Deportes/ESPN2

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open History

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz made his debut at the Australian Open in 2021, but has yet to advance past the quarter-finals.

He reached the quarter-finals in each of the last two years, though, falling to Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic in four sets each time.

Yannick Hanfmann

This is Hanfmann’s second time reaching the second round of the Australian Open. He lost in the first round in his debut year in 2021, lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round in 2022, and was eliminated in the first round each of the last three years.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Pick

I’m tempted to take Alcaraz in straight sets at -250 here, or at least as a parlay piece, but that’s too juicy to recommend as a play.

Instead, let’s look to the under on total games. Instead of the -250 juice, we get down to -130 for under 29.5 games.

Alcaraz did reach 30 games in his first match, thanks to Walton pushing him to a tiebreaker in the second set, but I don’t see that from Hanfmann here.

Pick: UNDER 29.5 Games (-130)

