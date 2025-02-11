Carolina Panthers 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Oddsmakers Have No Faith in Panthers
The Carolina Panthers didn't have a great 2024 season, but at least they seemingly found the answer for whether or not Bryce Young is going to be their quarterback moving forward. Since returning to the starting role, Young looked more confident and strong than he ever had in his NFL career prior.
Now that they have the quarterback position moving forward, they can focus on building the rest of the roster. With that being said, oddsmakers have little to no faith in them being actual Super Bowl contenders this upcoming season.
Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Panthers +15000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Only the Tennessee Titans (+20000) and New York Giants (+30000) have longer odds than the Panthers, who are tied with the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints at 150-1. Those odds give them an implied probability of 0.66%.
Panthers Have Little Chance of Being Super Bowl Contenders
You could make a strong argument the Panthers have a bright future with a core of Young and head coach Dave Canales, but to say they're going to be contenders in 2025 would be a stretch to say the least.
The Carolina defense still remains one of the worst in the NFL, ranking in the bottom of the league in almost every single defensive metric. With no pass rush, zero linebackers, and a weak secondary, they have plenty to focus on with that side of the football. Offensively, they need to find some more weapons for Young at wide receiver while also getting him some better protection at offensive line.
The Panthers are still a few years away before we can even contemplate being legitimate contenders to make the playoffs.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!