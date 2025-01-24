Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 24
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to expand its lead in the Eastern Conference with a road win against a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team that continues to wait for the return of Joel Embiid.
With a return date far from certain, the Sixers will need to play short-handed again against a Cleveland team that has looked the part of a title contender through the first half of the season. Can the Cavs do its part for sports bettors and cover a double digit spread on the road?
Here’s our best bet.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavaliers: -10.5 (-110)
- 76ers: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers: -500
- 76ers: +385
Total: 228.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cavaliers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Cavaliers Record: 36-7
- 76ers Record: 15-27
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Caris LeVert - wrist - questionable
- Isaac Okoro - shoulder - out
- Evan Mobley - calf - out
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid - knee - out
- Andre Drummond - toe - out
- Caleb Martin - hip - out
- Kyle Lowry - hip - out
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen OVER 14.5 Points
Allen continues to thrive as the season goes on, averaging a season high in points this month with nearly 16 points per game. The big man has taken on more of a scoring role as well with Evan Mobley battling a calf strain, which will help him get extra shots up against a banged up Sixers front line that will be without Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond.
Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George OVER 2.5 Three’s Made
George may have struggled to maintain his elite play since joining the Sixers, but he has been a knockdown shooter still. In the month of January, George is shooting 43% from beyond the arc on nearly eight attempts per game, translating to more than three three-point makes per game in the last eight games.
The Cavs are vulnerable on the wing as the team has struggled to contain length along the perimeter and this can be a matchup for George to continue to round into form after scoring 25 or more in three of the last four games. My favorite way to target him as a shooter.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Cleveland has faced a string of postseason contenders of late, and now will get the opportunity to face a team that is at the bottom of the standings and down its best player in Embiid.
After facing six straight teams that are inside the top half of the league in net rating in the month of January, the Cavs will face the 27th ranked Sixers, who have the worst defense in the NBA in January.
Philadelphia’s rotation is far from complete, and the drop-off from the likes of George has left the team unable to stop opposing offenses.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers maintain one of the most well-balanced rosters in the league, even without Mobley for the third straight game. The Cavs lost a tight game in Houston last time out, but this is a team that won’t provide the same resistance to the team’s backcourt and Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell should each be in for big efforts against a rudderless Sixers defense.
Philadelphia has dropped seven straight, five of which have come by double digits. I don’t believe the team can stay competitive given the state of the roster and the opponent on the other side.
PICK: Cavaliers -10.5
