Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

The Chicago Bulls are right back in action tonight after a 30-point loss to the Raptors last night. They’ll host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got a road win in Milwaukee last time out.

The Cavs are in a good position to get their first consecutive wins since March 1 and 3 over the Nets and Pistons. They’ve alternated losses and wins in their six games since then.

Cleveland is also looking for some revenge after losing both halves of a home-and-home against the Bulls in December.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers -13.5 (-108)

Bulls +13.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Cavaliers -800

Bulls +550

Total

240.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, CHSN

Cavaliers record: 42-27

Bulls record: 28-41

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – Out

Craig Porter Jr. – Out

Tyrese Proctor – Out

Olivier Sarr – Out

Bulls Injury Report

Noa Essengue – Out

Isaac Okoro – Questionable

Anfernee Simons – Out

Jaden Ivey – Out

Zach Collins – Out

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Matas Buzelis is having a strong second half to his sophomore season. The 2024 11th overall pick has his season averages up to 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists through 68 games.

Buzelis has been particularly impressive in recent weeks. He’s averaging 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his last 10 games, going OVER 28.5 PRA in 8 of those contests. The forward didn’t get there last night due to a poor 6-for-15 shooting performance, but I expect him to bounce back tonight against the Cavs.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Cavaliers have won five of their last eight games, but they only covered the spread in two of those contests. They’re coming off a seven-point win in Milwaukee as -12.5 favorites, and lost outright to the Mavericks as -15 favorites prior to that.

While Chicago is coming off a blowout loss to Toronto last night, the Bulls have largely been able to keep it close in recent weeks. On the season, the Cavs are 7-16 against the spread as road favorites while the Bulls are 11-10 as home underdogs.

Pick: Bulls +13.5 (-123)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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