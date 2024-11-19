Cavaliers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley and Jrue Holiday)
The biggest game in the NBA Cup to date takes place at TD Garden on Tuesday night with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (15-0) taking on the Boston Celtics.
The defending champions ended Cleveland’s season in the playoffs in the 2023-24 campaign, but now it finds itself behind the Cavs in the standings in the 2024-25 season.
With so many ways to bet on this matchup, there are two player props that I’m eyeing for Tuesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Cavs vs. Celtics
- Evan Mobley Double-Double (+110)
- Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 Points (+100)
Evan Mobley Double-Double (+110)
I broke down this play for Evan Mobley earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column:
This is a prime matchup for Evan Mobley, who averaged 19.0 points, 11.5 rebound and 4.0 assists per game in five playoff games against Boston last season.
The C’s still don’t have Kristaps Porzingis in action, and Mobley has five double-doubles on the season, scoring over 10 points in every single game. Really, this prop comes down to his rebounding, but he may have to play more minutes with the Cavs listing four rotation players on the injury report tonight.
Plus, Boston ranks just 16th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Don’t be shocked if Mobley cracks double-digits on Tuesday.
Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 Points (+100)
Jrue Holiday has cleared this points prop in six of his last eight games, and that’s come despite the fact that he’s not shooting the ball well this season.
After shooting 42.9 percent from 3 last season, Holiday is down to 36.4 this season – which is below his career average.
I eventually expect that number to come closer to the man, but Holiday has scored in other ways, attempting at least 11 shots in seven of his last eight games. That usage alone is enough to take the OVER on Tuesday night.
