Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
The Cleveland Cavaliers have split their first three matchups of the 2024-25 season, with Boston winning the first and third and Cleveland taking the second.
Now, the top two teams in the Eastern Conference square off for the fourth and final time on Friday night at TD Garden.
Cleveland is on fire, winning eight straight games heading into this matchup despite the fact that Darius Garland has missed multiple games with a hip injury.
Meanwhile, Boston dropped the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. With the C’s sitting 6.5 games out of first in the East, they’ll need a crazy finish to the season to pass the Cavs in the standings.
Can they pick up a game tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs +2.5 (-112)
- Celtics -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +114
- Celtics: -135
Total
- 232 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cavs record: 48-10
- Celtics record: 42-17
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Luke Travers – out
- JT Thor – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Luke Kornet – questionable
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER Rebounds
Mobley has given Boston some issues this season, grabbing 10 and 11 rebounds in two of his three matchups against them.
The C’s are actually a middling team when it comes to opponent rebounds per game, and Mobley – at times – is a better matchup at center for the Cavs defensively against this Boston attack that relies heavily on spacing and the 3-point shot.
Don’t be shocked if he has a big game on the glass on Friday.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
So far this season, these teams have combined for 237, 226 and 219 points, and they have the No. 1 (Cleveland) and No. 4 (Boston) offenses in the NBA.
These are also two of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, which should lead to a high-scoring affair.
Cleveland is the best OVER team in the NBA (38-20) this season, and Boston has hit the OVER in 15 of 28 home games. This is important to note, as the C’s are just 26-33 to the OVER this season, meaning they are much more profitable when playing at home.
I really don’t want to pick a side in this matchup after watching these squads split the first three meetings.
Pick: OVER 232 (-110 at DraftKings)
