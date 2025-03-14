Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
Two of the hottest teams in the NBA face off on Friday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis has won four games in a row, but that streak pales in comparison to what is at stake for the Cavs on Friday.
Cleveland, which has won 15 games in a row, could set a new franchise record for consecutive wins in this game. It won’t be easy, as Memphis is one of the best home teams in the NBA, winning 24 of its 34 games at FedExForum this season.
The Cavs, who have already locked up a playoff spot and are running away with the No. 1 seed in the East, have been even more impressive on the road this season, going 25-6.
Unfortunately, Cleveland won’t have Donovan Mitchell (groin) in this matchup, although it has won all five games that he’s missed this season.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Friday night.
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -2 (-112)
- Grizzlies +2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -135
- Grizzlies: +114
Total
- 245.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Cavs record: 55-10
- Grizzlies record: 42-24
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- De’Andre Hunter – probable
- Donovan Mitchell – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – questionable
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ty Jerome OVER 19.5 Points and Assists (-105)
With Donovan Mitchell out this season Ty Jerome has gone off for the Cavs.
He’s cleared 19.5 points and assists in two of four games, putting up 31, 18, 10, and 32 points and assists. Against a Memphis team that loves to push the pace, Jerome should get plenty of chances to help the Cavs on the offensive end in an expanded role.
Jerome has picked up at least five assists in three of four games without Mitchell, making him a solid bet to go over that prop as well (4.5 dimes at DraftKings) on Friday.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey UNDER 8.5 Points (-125)
This is a tough matchup for rookie big man Zach Edey against a Cavs frontcourt that features Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Edey is averaging less than 10 points per game this season, and he’s put up eight or fewer points in four straight games and 11 of his last 15. The Cavs are also elite at defending the paint – where Edey does a lot of his work – giving up the seventh-fewest opponent points in the paint per game.
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
As good as the Cavs have been, I think tonight may be the night that the winning streak comes to an end.
Not only are the Grizzlies one of the best home teams in the NBA – they have the third-best net rating in the NBA at home – but they could get Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the lineup after he was upgraded to questionable.
That would be a major boost against a tough Cleveland frontcourt, and the loss of Donovan Mitchell is a brutal one tonight.
This season, the Cavs have not lost without Mitchell, but the teams they have played aren’t good. Cleveland has wins over Charlotte, Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, and Portland. Only the Pistons are a playoff team, and four of those wins have come by six points or less.
That’s too slim of a margin against a potentially fully healthy Memphis team that has won several games in a row itself.
Pick: Grizzlies +2 (-108 at DraftKings)
