Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in play for the No. 3 seed in the East – if they want it – over the final two games of the regular season.

On Friday, Cleveland takes on the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in as many games, and these teams could very well meet in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, the Cavs are set to be without two key starters, as Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have been ruled out.

Cleveland won Wednesday’s matchup behind 31 points for Mitchell, 21 points for James Harden and 22 points for Evan Mobley. So, it’ll be a much different look in Friday’s rematch.

The Hawks have been rolling since the All-Star break, but they have some work to do if they want to lock up the No. 5 seed in the East over the final days of the regular season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Friday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +6.5 (-105)

Hawks -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavs: +205

Hawks: -270

Total

232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Cavs record: 51-29

Hawks record: 45-35

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – out

Donovan Mitchell – out

Thomas Bryant – out

Sam Merrill – out

Jaylon Tyson – questionable

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Jock Landale – out

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER Rebounds

This season, Jalen Johnson earned his first All-Star nod – and for good reason – as he’s averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Johnson has been a beast on the glass all season long, and he’s picked up at least 11 boards in five games in a row, including Wednesday’s loss to the Cavs.

Cleveland ranks in the top 10 in the league in rebound percentage, but Johnson has 13, 12 and 11 rebounds in his games against them. I think he’s worth a look to have another big game on the glass with the Hawks looking to lock up the No. 5 seed.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

Cleveland has already clinched a top-four seed in the East, and it may prefer landing in the No. 4 spot in the conference with the Boston Celtics (No. 2) looming as the top team to beat in the conference.

The fact that both Mitchell and Allen are sitting is a sign that Cleveland is completely fine with ending up in the No. 4 spot to set up a potential second-round matchup with Detroit.

Cleveland was able to cover in Wednesday’s matchup, but I’m still buying the Hawks (fourth in net rating since the All-Star break) as a clear playoff team in the East.

Atlanta is 23-17 against the spread on the road this season while the Cavs are 15-25 against the spread at home – the worst record in the NBA.

Atlanta needs this game to establish a clear hold on a top-six spot ahead of Sunday, so I’d expect pretty normal rotations from Quin Snyder’s group against an undermanned Cleveland squad.

I’ll take a shot on the Hawks to cover as they aim to even the season series on Friday.

Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.