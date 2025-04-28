Cavaliers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Kel’el Ware)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are win away from completing a sweep of the Miami Heat, and bettors may want to take advantage of the Cavs in the prop market before they take on a tougher opponent in the second round.
Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs have a commanding 3-0 lead after a blowout win on the road on Saturday, and Mitchell is a bounce-back candidate for Game 4 after playing limited minutes in Game 3 due to the blowout nature of the game.
As for the Heat, they’ve been tough to trust in the prop market, but rookie big man Kel’el Ware may be undervalued in the 3-point market, as he’s set as plus money to knock down just one shot from deep.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop plays for Monday’s Eastern Conference showdown.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Heat
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
- Kel’el Ware OVER 0.5 3-Pointers (+170)
Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
Mitchell was held to just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting (in less than 30 minutes) in the blowout win over Miami in Game 3.
However, I’m buying him in Game 4, as he’s been dominant in the playoffs dating back to last season.
Prior to his Game 3 dud, this is how Mitchell had fared in his previous seven postseason appearances:
- 50 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST
- 39 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
- 33 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST
- 29 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST
- 33 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST
- 30 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
- 30 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
If Darius Garland (toe) sits again, Mitchell is going to be in line for a major workload once again.
Kel’el Ware OVER 0.5 3-Pointers (+170)
This may seem like a bit of a crazy prop for a rookie center, but Ware shot 31.5 percent from deep during the regular season and has knocked down 3-of-7 shots from beyond the arc in this series.
He’s taken at least three shots from deep in back-to-back games, hitting at least one in each matchup. Miami needs to find other sources of offense outside of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and Ware has at least been efficient in his limited shot attempts (7-for-12 from the field).
At +170, Ware is a pretty decent value to knock down a shot from deep. Cleveland has been willing to leave the rookie from deep, as he’s not the main threat of this offense.
