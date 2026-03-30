Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Cleveland Cavaliers embark on a three-game road trip starting against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Cleveland is coming off a 149-128 win over the Heat after losing 120-103 to Miami the game prior. The Cavs had won four straight games prior to that loss.

Meanwhile, Utah has lost five straight, and it doesn’t appear as if the Jazz are exactly focused on winning games the rest of the way.

The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as big road favorites at the best betting sites on

Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers -17.5 (-108)

Jazz +17.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Cavaliers -1640

Jazz +950

Total

242.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, KJZZ

Cavaliers record: 46-28

Jazz record: 21-54

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – Out

Tristan Enaruna – Out

Riley Minix – Out

Craig Porter Jr. – Probable

Olivier Sarr – Out

Max Strus – Out

Jaylon Tyson – Out

Dean Wade – Out

Jazz Injury Report

Isaiah Collier – Out

Keyonte George – Out

Blake Hinson – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Walker Kessler – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Ace Bailey UNDER 18.5 Points (-104)

Ace Bailey has come back down to Earth. He had a great three-game stretch in which he scored 33, 25, and 37 points, but he has just 15, 15, and 13 points in three games since then.

The fifth overall pick is averaging 13.5 points per game this season, and has gone UNDER 18.5 points in the large majority of his games.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

The Cavaliers love to run up the score, and the Jazz don’t mind that either as they’re focused on improving their lottery chances this offseason.

Utah has gone OVER the total in five straight games, allowing at least 133 points in each of its last four contests.

Cleveland just put up 149 points against Miami, and had 136 points in a win over Orlando before that.

Pick: OVER 242.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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