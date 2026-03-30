Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30
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The Cleveland Cavaliers embark on a three-game road trip starting against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Cleveland is coming off a 149-128 win over the Heat after losing 120-103 to Miami the game prior. The Cavs had won four straight games prior to that loss.
Meanwhile, Utah has lost five straight, and it doesn’t appear as if the Jazz are exactly focused on winning games the rest of the way.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as big road favorites at the best betting sites on
Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -17.5 (-108)
- Jazz +17.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers -1640
- Jazz +950
Total
- 242.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 30
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, KJZZ
- Cavaliers record: 46-28
- Jazz record: 21-54
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – Out
- Tristan Enaruna – Out
- Riley Minix – Out
- Craig Porter Jr. – Probable
- Olivier Sarr – Out
- Max Strus – Out
- Jaylon Tyson – Out
- Dean Wade – Out
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – Out
- Keyonte George – Out
- Blake Hinson – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Walker Kessler – Out
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ace Bailey UNDER 18.5 Points (-104)
Ace Bailey has come back down to Earth. He had a great three-game stretch in which he scored 33, 25, and 37 points, but he has just 15, 15, and 13 points in three games since then.
The fifth overall pick is averaging 13.5 points per game this season, and has gone UNDER 18.5 points in the large majority of his games.
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Cavaliers love to run up the score, and the Jazz don’t mind that either as they’re focused on improving their lottery chances this offseason.
Utah has gone OVER the total in five straight games, allowing at least 133 points in each of its last four contests.
Cleveland just put up 149 points against Miami, and had 136 points in a win over Orlando before that.
Pick: OVER 242.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop