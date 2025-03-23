Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
Are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming back to earth?
The Cavs have dropped each of their last four games, and they now have just a five-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland does have some good news though, as it’s a massive road favorite on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.
Utah has dropped nine of its last 10 games, and it’s already ruled out Lauri Markkanen and John Collins on Sunday.
With oddsmakers favoring the Cavs by over 15 points, should bettors back Donovan Mitchell and company to snap this losing streak?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -15.5 (-110)
- Jazz +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -1350
- Jazz: +800
Total
- 241 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Cavs record: 56-14
- Jazz record: 16-55
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Jaylon Tyson – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- John Collins – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- KJ Martin – questionable
- Jaden Springer – questionable
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-154)
I think this number is a little too high for Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 4.8 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Mitchell has six or more dimes in just two of his last 10 games, despite the fact that he’s averaging 5.0 dimes per game over that stretch.
I lean with the UNDER in what could be a blowout win for the Cavs.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Collin Sexton OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
A revenge game for Collin Sexton?
The former Cavs guard is having a solid year for Utah, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 17.5 points in four of his last five games, and he had 24 points on 22 shots against the Cavs earlier this season. With Cleveland reeling right now for the first time all season, I’ll buy Sexton to have a big game on Sunday.
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to fade the Cavs with their body of work this season, but their last 10 games have been far from dominant.
Cleveland is just 13th in the NBA in net rating over that stretch, and it’s dropped four in a row, meaning a 16 or more point win is a tall task on Sunday afternoon.
Utah, for as bad as it has been this season, is still over .500 against the spread as home underdog, and it’s 24th in net rating (despite losing nine of its last 10 games) over this 10-game period.
This is a massive line, and one that reflects the Cavs playing at a high level – something they have not done over the last week. Don’t be shocked if Utah keeps this game closer to 10-12 points on Sunday.
Pick: Jazz +15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
