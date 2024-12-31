Cavaliers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31)
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are 18-13 on the season and riding a two-game winning streak heading into a New Year’s Eve matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers – the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Lakers made a deal on Sunday, trading D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell (and draft capital) to the Brooklyn Nets for 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton. Los Angeles is hoping that the move will push it to a top seed in the Western Conference after it had to go through the play-in tournament to make the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Meanwhile, the Cavs are playing the second night of a back-to-back after picking up an 18-point win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Overall, Cleveland is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Earlier this season, the Cavs won by 24 points in Cleveland against the Lakers, but Los Angeles has been playing better as of late.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s clash.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs -4 (-110)
- Lakers +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -175
- Lakers: +145
Total
- 230 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cavaliers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, Spectrum SportsNet
- Cavs record: 28-4
- Lakers record: 18-13
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- LeBron James – questionable
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Gabe Vincent – questionable
- Christian Wood – out
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
The Lakers are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, so I’m buying Donovan Mitchell to reach his season average of 23.6 points per game.
Mitchell already has a 24-point game against Los Angeles earlier this season, and the veteran guard has cleared 22.5 points in 16 of his 31 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-120)
I love this prop for Lakers guard Austin Reaves on Tuesday night, especially if James or Davis (both questionable) sits out in this matchup.
Reaves is averaging 17.7 points and 5.5 assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign, but he’s really come on as of late and should have an expanded playmaking role with D’Angelo Russell traded away.
Reaves has 26 points in each of his last two games, tallying 26 total assists over that stretch as well. Since returning from a five-game absence due to injury, the former undrafted free agent is averaging 20.3 points and 7.4 assists per game across seven matchups.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Cleveland has been elite all season long, including on the second night of back-to-backs.
The Cavs are 4-2 against the spread in those games, posting an average scoring margin of +11.8 points in those games.
Cleveland’s fast start is no fluke, either. The Cavs are No. 2 in the NBA in net rating (+11.6), No. 7 in defensive rating and No. 1 overall in offensive rating after Monday’s win over Golden State.
As well as the Lakers have played as of late to move to 18-13 on the season, they still rank 20th in the NBA in net rating.
With Davis and James questionable and potentially sidelined for this game, I can’t get behind Los Angeles as a short home underdog. The Lakers are 3-1 against the spread as home dogs, but they are nearly impossible to trust without one of those two stars.
Plus, the Cavs won the first meeting between these teams by a smooth 24 points.
I’ll lay the points with Cleveland – as long as the Cavs don’t rule out the majority of their core when their injury report comes out.
Pick: Cavs -4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.