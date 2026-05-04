The Detroit Pistons got a good scare from the Orlando Magic, but they ultimately prevailed with a blowout win in Game 7 against the No. 8 seed. They now advance to face another team that was pushed to the brink in Round 1.

While the Pistons needed to overcome a 3-1 deficit, the Cleveland Cavaliers never lost at home to the Toronto Raptors. They also got a double-digit win in Game 7 on Sunday night to secure the series victory over Toronto.

The Cavaliers and Pistons split their four meetings in the regular season, with Cleveland winning the final one 113-109 on March 3.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, May 5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers +3.5 (-115)

Pistons -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavaliers +130

Pistons -155

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Pistons are slight favorites in Game 1, but perhaps only due to being at home. They were 31-9 at home in the regular season as opposed to 28-13 on the road.

Detroit’s moneyline odds of -155 imply a 60.78% chance of winning Game 1 against Cleveland.

Detroit Slight Favorites in Game 1 vs. Cleveland

No one can say that the Pistons haven’t gone through adversity this season.

Detroit had to deal with an injury to star Cade Cunningham, who missed time late in the season due to a collapsed lung, and then the Pistons found themselves in a 3-1 series deficit as the top seed in the East. Of course, the Pistons battled back from it, but they may not be able to do the same against a team like the Cavaliers.

Cleveland has been great at home all season long and nearly got a road win in Game 6 to close out the series in Toronto. The Cavs may not be able to steal Game 1 in Detroit, but the Pistons need to take care of business at home against a Cleveland team that just went undefeated at home in the first round.

Cunningham is going to be the player to watch for the Pistons. He averaged 32.4 points per game in the first round, the most of any player in the Eastern Conference.

It’s been more of a balanced effort for Cleveland, with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden both doing some damage from the backcourt.

Depth could be key in this series, especially after both sides went to seven games in the first round.

We’ll see which team is able to come out on top on Tuesday night to take the all-important Game 1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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