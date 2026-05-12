Cavaliers vs. Pistons Opening Odds for Game 5 (Detroit Set as Small Favorite in Crucial Game 5)

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought back at home in the Eastern Conference semifinals, winning back-to-back games to even their series with the Detroit Pistons ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5.

Cleveland has yet to win a game on the road in the playoffs, and it’s set as an underdog in a crucial matchup with this series now a best-of-three. The Cavs have also not lost at home, and their win in Game 4 guaranteed them a return to Rocket Arena for Game 6.

Mitchell was magnificent in Game 4, scoring 39 points in the second half to will the Cavs to a win. After trailing at the half, Cleveland went on a massive run to open the third quarter, and the Pistons’ offense was unable to keep up after that.

The home team has now covered the spread in all four games in this series, and the Cavs lost Games 1 and 2 in Detroit both by 10 points.

Cade Cunningham and company had a five-game winning streak snapped in Game 3, but they’ve been money at home in the playoffs, going 4-1 straight up. Do they take advantage of home court on Wednesday night?

Here’s a breakdown of the opening odds and some things to watch in Game 5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers +3.5 (-105)

Pistons -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavaliers: +140

Pistons: -166

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit was favored by 3.5 points in Games 1 and 2, so this line hasn’t moved at all despite the fact that the Cavs evened the series at home.

Every game in this series has been decided by 7-10 points, with the home team going 4-0 straight up and against the spread.

The total in this game remains at 212.5 – the same it was for both Games 3 and 4. The UNDER hit in both games in Detroit to open this series, but the total was at 216.5 in Game 1 and 215.5 in Game 2.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 Preview

Detroit has shot the ball pretty well in this series, and it made 10-of-23 shots from beyond the arc in Game 4. However, 18 turnovers ended up dooming the Pistons, who are still way too reliant on Cunningham to carry the offense.

Caris LeVert (24 points) and Paul Reed (15 points) came up big in Game 4, and it’ll be interesting if someone other than Tobias Harris (16 points in Game 4) can truly become a No. 2 option to Cunningham over the final games of this series.

Cleveland’s offense was unquestionably better at home, and Mitchell’s scoring outburst in Game 4 is a positive sign going forward. The Cavs are 4-1 this postseason when the star guard scores 30 or more points.

These teams have combined for one road win (Game 6 for Detroit in Orlando) all postseason, and it took a historically bad second half from Orlando (19 points) in that game for the Pistons to win. I lean with Detroit to take care of business at home as the Cavs’ offensive rating (113.2 in the playoffs) drops to 104.4 on the road.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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