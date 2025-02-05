Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their 10th game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday night, falling at home against the Boston Celtics.
Now, Cleveland has a tough turnaround on Wednesday, as it will hit the road to play the Detroit Pistons (25-25) in what could be a potential first-round matchup in the playoffs this season.
Cleveland is 6-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and it comes into Wednesday’s matchup as a road favorite.
Detroit, which lost on Monday to the Atlanta Hawks, is just 7-6-1 against the spread as a home underdog, and it has losses by 12 and 19 points to the Cavs this season (the 19-point loss came recently on Jan. 27).
Can Cade Cunningham and company put together a better showing on Wednesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this divisional battle.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs -5.5 (-115)
- Pistons +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -205
- Pistons: +170
Total
- 238 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 40-10
- Pistons record: 25-25
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jarrett Allen OVER 12.5 Points (-115)
There’s a chance that the Cavs sit some players on the second night of a back-to-back, but Jarrett Allen has suited up in all 50 games this season – so I expect him to play on Wednesday.
The Cavs center is averaging 13.8 points per game this season, but he’s picked up 13 or more points in just 10 of 17 games (averaging 14.1 per game) since the start of the New Year.
However, in two games against the Pistons, Allen has 17 and 15 points, and he took 10 shots against them back on Jan. 27 – one of his highest shot attempt-totals of the month.
I think Allen is a solid bet at his number – especially since it’s well below his season average.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)
This season, Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.5 assists per game, but this is a tough matcho for him when it comes to this prop.
Now, you may be saying, “But Cade haas 29 assists in his last two games!” And he does. However, he played two of the worst defenses (Chicago and Atlanta) in the league that both rank in the bottom five in opponent assists per game.
On Wednesday, Cunningham is taking on a team that is No. 9 in that category, and the Pistons guard has been held to just seven and six assists in his two games against Cleveland. This number has moved too high for my liking tonight.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
I’m bucking a trend in this game – the Cavs are 8-2 to the OVER on the second night of a back-to-back this season – and taking the UNDER in Detroit.
These teams have played twice already this season – including late last month – and they've combined for 214 and 201 points. So, why is this total pushing 240 on Wednesday?
Sure, the Cavs have the No. 1 offense in the NBA, but both of these teams are solid defensively this season as well. Cleveland clocks in at No. 8 in defensive rating while the Pistons are 12th.
Over their last 10 games, the Pistons have taken a step back on offense. Overall this season, they're 15th in offensive rating, but that number has slipped to 23rd in their last 10. Not only that, but Detroit has hit the UNDER in half of its games as a home underdog this season.
The Cavs could sit some players after a tough loss against Boston on Tuesday, and I’m not sold on these teams having a matchup that is 25 points higher-scoring than either of their first two meetings this season.
Pick: UNDER 238 (-108 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.