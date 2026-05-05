Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 1
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Fresh off of Game 7 wins on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons square off in the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.
Cleveland went 4-0 at home in the first round, downing the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third season in a row. The Cavs have not won more than one game in the second round in the Donovan Mitchell era, but they are just +105 underdogs to win this series.
Detroit is favored to win Game 1 and the series, but it needed seven games – and the 15th 3-1 comeback in league history – to knock off the No.8-seeded Orlando Magic in the first round. Cade Cunningham was terrific in that series, but can he carry a Detroit offense that has struggled so far in the 2026 postseason?
Oddsmakers seem to think he can in Game 1, setting the Pistons as 3.5-point favorites at home. Detroit and Cleveland split their four regular-season matchups, so it makes sense that this series is expected to go six or more games with the OVER for the series total of 5.5 juiced to -190.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 1 on Tuesday night.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavs +3.5 (-115)
- Pistons -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +124
- Pistons: -148
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSN/Peacock
- Series: Tied 0-0
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- None to report
Pistons Injury Report
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham UNDER 28.5 Points (-108)
Cade Cunningham had a huge first-round series against Orlando, but he faces a Cleveland team that has a lot of rim protection in the second round.
The Cavs actually gave Cade a ton of problems in the regular season:
- Oct. 27: 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting
- Jan. 4: 27 points on 7-of-22 shooting
- Feb 27: 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting (in overtime)
- March 3: 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting
The Cavs don’t have an elite Cade stopper, but as a team they forced him to struggle shooting the ball, which makes him an interesting UNDER bet in Game 1. Cunningham may not play as many minutes as he did with the Pistons trailing Orlando 3-1 in the first round, and it’s worth noting that the star guard averaged 23.9 points per game in the regular season.
After three games in a row with 32 or more points, I think Cade takes a small step back in this series opener.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Cavs are a great underdog bet in Game 1:
Cleveland didn’t have a great series against Toronto, going to seven games even though Immanuel Quickley missed the entire series and Brandon Ingram sat out the majority of the final three games.
Despite that, I’m buying the Cavs on the road in Game 1.
Cleveland is 8-5 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and the Cavs have a far better offense than Detroit, which was 11th out of 16 teams in the first round of the playoffs. Cade Cunningham had a big series and Tobias Harris finished with four straight 20-point games, but the Pistons didn’t get much from anyone else the entire series against Orlando.
Cleveland, which had the No. 6 offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaged nearly 112 points per game in the first round and is a much better team than Orlando that will capitalize on shaky offensive stretches from the Pistons.
The Cavs aren’t nearly as good defensively, but Orlando still stole three games from Detroit despite posting an offensive rating of 101.9 in the first round (dead last in the playoffs).
With this spread set just outside one possession, I like the Cavs to cover on Tuesday night.
Pick: Cavs +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2