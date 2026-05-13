Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 5

A spot in the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line, and the Cleveland Cavaliers-Detroit Pistons matchup in the second round is officially a best-of-three.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 43 points (39 in the second half) to lead the Cavs to a comeback win in Game 4 on Monday night, setting up a critical Game 5 in Detroit on Wednesday.

The home team has won – and covered – in all four games in this series, and the Cavs have posted some insane splits at home (6-0) compared to on the road (0-5). Detroit had a five-game winning streak snapped in the two games in Cleveland, but it is favored at home in Game 5 with a chance to take control of this series.

Cade Cunningham and company have been up and down on offense all postseason long, ranking seventh in offensive rating 10th in effective field goal percentage and 14th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have struggled on the road, posting an offensive rating of 104.4. They scored just 97 and 101 points in the first two games in Detroit, and oddsmakers seem to be expecting a similar result, dropping the total from 215.5 (in Game 2) to 212.5 for Game 5.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, injuries, player props to bet and a game prediction for Cavs vs. Pistons Game 5 on Wednesday, May 13.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers +3.5 (-105)

Pistons -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavaliers: +140

Pistons: -166

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Tied 2-2

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Pistons Injury Report

Duncan Robinson -- questionable

Kevin Huerter -- questionable

Caris LeVert -- questionable

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Tobias Harris OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+106)

Pistons veteran forward Tobias Harris has been the team’s second-best player in the postseason, scoring 16 or more points in every game.

He had an eight-game streak of 20-plus point games snapped in Game 4, but I’m going to trust Harris as a shooter at home in Game 5.

This postseason, Harris is shooting 33.3 percent from deep (18-for-54), and he’s knocked down at least two shots from beyond the arc six of his 11 playoff games, including three in a row. Harris is attempting nearly five 3-pointers per game, and he’s taken five or more in four of his last six games (clearing this line in five of them).

Harris shot 36.8 percent from 3 in the regular season, and he should get some good looks against a Cavs team that was 26th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 regular season.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting the UNDER with this series shifting back to Detroit:

The two games in Detroit have been much lower-scoring in this series, and it’s become pretty clear why.

Cleveland’s offensive rating falls off a cliff on the road, which is a major reason why I'm betting the UNDER with the series shifting back to Detroit.

The Cavs have the fifth-best offensive rating in the playoffs (113.2), but that number is much different at home (120.4) than it is on the road (104.4). In fact, the Cavs rank 11th in the NBA in road offensive rating during the playoffs, scoring 104 or fewer points in four of five games.

The only road game where they cleared 104 points was in Game 6 against Toronto, when they scored 110 points in an overtime loss. So, I’m not buying the Cavs against a Detroit team that was No. 2 in defensive rating in the regular season and is No. 3 in defensive rating during the postseason.

Through four games in this series, the UNDER has hit twice (both games in Detroit) and the total has dropped as the series has gone on.

After closing at 216.5 in Game 1, the total moved to 215.5 in Game 2. Since then, it has been steady at 212.5, where it’s once again set for Game 5. These teams have combined for 212, 204, 225 and 215 points through four games.

So far this postseason, the Pistons rank seventh in offensive rating 10th in effective field goal percentage and 14th in assist-to-turnover ratio on offense, making them an ideal UNDER team with how great their defense has been.

With Detroit’s offense falling apart at points this postseason – just look at the third quarter of Game 4 for evidence – I’ll gladly fade both of these teams on that end of the floor in Game 5.

Pick: UNDER 212.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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