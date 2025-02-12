Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors, who upset the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Oddsmakers have set the Cavs as massive favorites on Wednesday even though Toronto is one of the best home teams amongst the non-playoff teams in the league.
The Raptors are 12-16 straight up at home, and they’ve played better as of late, winning five of their last 10 games. Toronto has also been in the news for solidifying its new core by signing Brandon Ingram to a three-year extension.
Cleveland has wins by six, 14 and 30 against Toronto this season, but can it complete the season sweep?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -14.5 (-108)
- Raptors +14.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -950
- Raptors: +625
Total
- 235 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 43-10
- Raptors record: 17-37
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Ty Jerome – questionable
- Isaac Okoro – out
- Max Strus – questionable
- JT Thor – out
- Dean Wade – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-125)
Mitchell has been great passing the ball as of late (6.0 assists per game over his last 12), but I’m fading him now that his prop has risen to 5.5 dimes.
Mitchell – despite the solid assist average – is averaging just 8.5 potential assists per game in the 2024-25 season and 9.0 over this 12-game stretch. Asking Mitchell to clear 5.5 dimes means he converts nearly all of these, and Toronto is 11th in the league in opponent assists per game.
The UNDER is the play on Wednesday.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Is Immanuel Quickley back?
After an injury-riddled start to the season that has led to minutes limits and poor shooting, Quickley has 20 and 23 points in each of his last two games. In both of those games, Quickley has played over 30 minutes and taken 15 and 11 shots.
He could be in line for yet another strong showing against Cleveland if his role continues to be what it was after the trade to Toronto last season.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
There are too many trends in the Raptors’ favor in this game – even on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Raptors are 6-3 against the spread in that spot, and they’ve consistently covered as a home underdog, going 16-7-1 against the spread this season.
While the Raptors lost their first meeting to Cleveland by 30, they have kept the last two within this spread, and they’ve played much better over their last 15 games, ranking 14th in the NBA in net rating – compared to 26th for the entire season.
Cleveland has been solid as a road favorite (12-8 against the spread), but this is a lot of points to ask for on the road. Cleveland has an average scoring margin of +9.6 points per game as a road favorite, which wouldn’t get it done in this spot.
As good as the Cavs have been this season, Toronto – if Scottie Barnes plays – should be able to hang around at home. Remember, the Raptors are 20 games under .500 this season, but they’re just four games under .500 in 28 home games.
Pick: Raptors +14.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
