Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have saved their season in the second half of Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Toronto by five and take a 3-2 series lead.

Game 5 was a disaster for the Raptors on several fronts, and it puts them in a tough position at home to extend this series. Not only did the Raptors blow a lead and lose, but Brandon Ingram (heel) and Scottie Barnes (knee) were both injured in the game. Barnes finished the game but Ingram did not, and he is listed as questionable for Game 6.

The Raptors are already down starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, so they’re facing an uphill battle against Donovan Mitchell and company on Friday.

Oddsmakers have set the Cavs as 4.5-point favorites on the road, but the home team is 5-0 in this series.

Will that flip tonight? Or, will we have a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 6 between the Cavs and Raptors.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -4.5 (-102)

Raptors +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Cavs: -170

Raptors: +142

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Cavs lead 3-2

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Raptors Injury Report

Brandon Ingram -- questionable

Immanuel Quickley -- out

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

RJ Barrett OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Barrett could have a big showing in Game 6:

Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett may end up with a huge role in Game 6 after Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes were both banged up in Game 5.

Barrett led the way for the Raptors in Game 5, scoring 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists. He’s going to be asked to be on the ball more regardless, as Toronto is without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley.

In this series, RJ has five, 14, 10, nine and 17 rebounds and assists, and he’s averaging 11.0 rebound chances per game.

That gives Barrett a pretty solid floor in this market, especially if the Raptors rely on him more as a primary option on offense.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Toronto may have blown its one chance to win this series in Game 5. The Raptors were in control heading into the second half, but the loss of Brandon Ingram – and Barnes getting banged up – ultimately doomed them in the second half.

I’m not sure the Raptors will have the offensive firepower to win this game with Barnes at less than 100 percent, and they’re already operating without Quickley to help them create shots.

The Cavs have struggled against the spread all season long, so I’m just going to take them to win this game outright.

Cleveland found a ton of success on offense in the second half, and it may have been up 3-1 in the first round had it not shot absolutely terribly from the field in Game 4.

The Cavs are the better team, and with Toronto short-handed, I’ll bet on the talent to win out.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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