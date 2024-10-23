Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night
The Cleveland Cavaliers begin the Kenny Atkinson era on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, who are expected to be one of the lesser teams in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto has a win total of just 29.5 games this season, but its core of Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett could be frisky in the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Cavs doubled down on their roster in the offseason, extending Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. They also re-signed Isaac Okoro — who may have a big role early on in the season with Max Strus (ankle) out six weeks.
Oddsmakers have the Cavs favored in this matchup, but can they pick up a road win to open the season?
Toronto will look to protect home court and prove that it can contend for a play-in tournament spot this season.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -6.5 (-112)
- Raptors +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -258
- Raptors: +210
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday,
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, Sportsnet Ca
- Cavs record: 0-0
- Raptors record: 0-0
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Max Strus – out
- Emoni Bates – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Ja'Kobe Walter – out
- RJ Barrett – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley: This is a big season for Evan Mobley, who received a max extension from the Cavs in the offseason. After seeing his scoring numbers stagnant since his rookie season, Mobley reportedly will be more involved in the team’s offense in the 2024-25 season. He’s set at 16.5 points in the prop market on Wednesday.
Toronto Raptors
Immanuel Quickley: Guard Immanuel Quickley played really well for the Raptors after being traded by the New York Knicks last season, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game across 38 games with the Raptors. Can he be a fringe All-Star candidate this season?
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Cavs have the benefit of continuity in their rotation, but the Raptors could be a lot better than they showed late in the 2023-24 season.
Cleveland was just 44-48-2 against the spread last season, although it could be a better offensive team with Atkinson at the helm.
Toronto should have a solid young core with Gradey Dick ready to take on a bigger role and Barrett and Quickley putting up impressive numbers next to their All-Star in Barnes. Barrett is out for this game, but I still think the Raptors can hang around.
Bruce Brown’s absence lowers the ceiling for the Raptors a bit, but the Cavs still have to figure out the Mitchell-Darius Garland fit and Allen-Mobley fit and how to maximize them on the floor.
On opening night, I’ll take the points with the Raptors, who I bet their win total over on this season.
Pick: Raptors +6.5 (-108)
