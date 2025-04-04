SI

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4

The Cavs are heavily favored on the road on Friday.

Peter Dewey

The Cavs are heavily favored on the road on Friday.
The Cavs are heavily favored on the road on Friday. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Back-to-back wins and a Boston Celtics loss has shrunk the Cleveland Cavaliers’ magic number for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they are five games up on Boston with six to play.

On Friday, the Cavs hit the road to play a banged up San Antonio Spurs team that has fallen to one of the bottom three spots in the Western Conference without De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.

The Cavs won the only meeting between these teams by eight earlier in the season, and they find themselves as road favorites on Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Cavs -13 (-110)
  • Spurs +13 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cavs: -800
  • Spurs: +550

Total

  • 241 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Spurs How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, April 4
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center
  • How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
  • Cavs record: 61-15
  • Spurs record: 32-44

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

  • Ty Jerome – out
  • Dean Wade – out

Spurs Injury Report

  • Charles Bassey – questionable
  • David Duke Jr. – out
  • De’Aaron Fox – out
  • Victor Wembanyama – out
  • Keldon Johnson – probable
  • Jeremy Sochan – out
  • Riley Minix – out
  • Harrison Ingram – out

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

  • Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)

The last time these teams played in late March, Evan Mobley sat out and Allen went crazy on the glass, grabbing 15 boards in an eight-point Cavs win.

This season, Allen is averaging 10.0 boards per game, and the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to rebounding. San Antonio is in the bottom five in the league in rebounding percentage for the season, and without Victor Wembanyama, it lacks the size it needs to deal with this dual-big frontcourt for the Cavs.

This number is a pretty solid discount for Allen on Friday. 

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Cavs beat the Spurs by just eight points – without Mobley – at home late last month, but the Spurs are sitting Jeremy Sochan on Friday, yet another rotation player that they’ll be without. 

Cleveland is closing in on clinching the No. 1 seed in the East, and it has all of its starters in action for this game. On top of that, the Cavs – despite a 5-5 stretch – have a net rating of nearly eight points better than the Spurs over their last 10 games.

San Antonio doesn’t have any real incentive to win games at this point in the season, and I’m buying the Cavs at full strength to win this game going away – especially since they already knocked off this Spurs team without Mobley. 

Pick: Cavs -13 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting