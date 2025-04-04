Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
Back-to-back wins and a Boston Celtics loss has shrunk the Cleveland Cavaliers’ magic number for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they are five games up on Boston with six to play.
On Friday, the Cavs hit the road to play a banged up San Antonio Spurs team that has fallen to one of the bottom three spots in the Western Conference without De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.
The Cavs won the only meeting between these teams by eight earlier in the season, and they find themselves as road favorites on Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -13 (-110)
- Spurs +13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -800
- Spurs: +550
Total
- 241 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Cavs record: 61-15
- Spurs record: 32-44
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Ty Jerome – out
- Dean Wade – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – questionable
- David Duke Jr. – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Keldon Johnson – probable
- Jeremy Sochan – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
The last time these teams played in late March, Evan Mobley sat out and Allen went crazy on the glass, grabbing 15 boards in an eight-point Cavs win.
This season, Allen is averaging 10.0 boards per game, and the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to rebounding. San Antonio is in the bottom five in the league in rebounding percentage for the season, and without Victor Wembanyama, it lacks the size it needs to deal with this dual-big frontcourt for the Cavs.
This number is a pretty solid discount for Allen on Friday.
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Cavs beat the Spurs by just eight points – without Mobley – at home late last month, but the Spurs are sitting Jeremy Sochan on Friday, yet another rotation player that they’ll be without.
Cleveland is closing in on clinching the No. 1 seed in the East, and it has all of its starters in action for this game. On top of that, the Cavs – despite a 5-5 stretch – have a net rating of nearly eight points better than the Spurs over their last 10 games.
San Antonio doesn’t have any real incentive to win games at this point in the season, and I’m buying the Cavs at full strength to win this game going away – especially since they already knocked off this Spurs team without Mobley.
Pick: Cavs -13 (-110 at DraftKings)
