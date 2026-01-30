Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30
In this story:
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hot right now. They’ve won five games in a row, four of which came by at least 13 points. The Cavs most recently welcomed LeBron James back to Cleveland with a 129-99 drubbing on Wednesday night.
The Phoenix Suns will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights after beating the Pistons at home last night.
This will be the second meeting of the season after the Cavaliers celebrated New Year’s Eve with a 16-point victory over Phoenix.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -3.5 (-112)
- Suns +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers: -170
- Suns: +142
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 29
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, KTVK, KPHE
- Cavaliers record: 29-20
- Suns record: 29-19
Cavaliers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Tristan Enaruna – out
- Darius Garland – out
- Evan Mobley – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – questionable
- Devin Booker – out
Cavaliers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
Collin Gillespie is hot from beyond the arc right now and has already torched the Cavaliers once this season.
The Suns guard is 19 for 36 (52.8%) from deep with at least 3 threes in his last five games, and 28 for 54 (51.9%) in his last eight contests. Dating back to just before Christmas, Gillespie is 30 for 63 (47.6%) from three with at least three 3s in 14 of 19 contests. In fact, he had five 3s in as many games as he had fewer than three in that span – including going 5 for 11 in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.
It’s a bit juicy at -150, but it should come through tonight against the Cavs.
Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Cavaliers are hot right now, but the Suns might be able to slow them down. Cleveland has a few key injuries that will balance out Phoenix’s fatigue issues, but the Suns have been great at home this year.
Phoenix is 32-16 against the spread this season, including 16-6 at home, 7-2 as home underdogs, and 6-1 when the spread was between +3 and +6. The Suns are also 14-7 ATS against teams that win more than 55% of their games.
Maybe the Suns can upset the Cavs, but I’ll play it safe with the spread at home.
Pick: Phoenix +3.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop