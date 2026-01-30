Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hot right now. They’ve won five games in a row, four of which came by at least 13 points. The Cavs most recently welcomed LeBron James back to Cleveland with a 129-99 drubbing on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Suns will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights after beating the Pistons at home last night.

This will be the second meeting of the season after the Cavaliers celebrated New Year’s Eve with a 16-point victory over Phoenix.

The oddsmakers have the Suns as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers -3.5 (-112)

Suns +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cavaliers: -170

Suns: +142

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 29

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, KTVK, KPHE

Cavaliers record: 29-20

Suns record: 29-19

Cavaliers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Tristan Enaruna – out

Darius Garland – out

Evan Mobley – out

Max Strus – out

Luke Travers – out

Suns Injury Report

Jalen Green – questionable

Devin Booker – out

Cavaliers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Gillespie is hot from beyond the arc right now and has already torched the Cavaliers once this season.

The Suns guard is 19 for 36 (52.8%) from deep with at least 3 threes in his last five games, and 28 for 54 (51.9%) in his last eight contests. Dating back to just before Christmas, Gillespie is 30 for 63 (47.6%) from three with at least three 3s in 14 of 19 contests. In fact, he had five 3s in as many games as he had fewer than three in that span – including going 5 for 11 in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

It’s a bit juicy at -150, but it should come through tonight against the Cavs.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Cavaliers are hot right now, but the Suns might be able to slow them down. Cleveland has a few key injuries that will balance out Phoenix’s fatigue issues, but the Suns have been great at home this year.

Phoenix is 32-16 against the spread this season, including 16-6 at home, 7-2 as home underdogs, and 6-1 when the spread was between +3 and +6. The Suns are also 14-7 ATS against teams that win more than 55% of their games.

Maybe the Suns can upset the Cavs, but I’ll play it safe with the spread at home.

Pick: Phoenix +3.5 (-108)

