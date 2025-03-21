Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have a firm grasp on the top spot in the Eastern Conference but they can't afford to become complacent. They've lost three-straight games resulting in the Boston Celtics reducing the game between the two teams to six games.
They'll look to get back on track tonight when they hit the road to take on the 33-37 Phoenix Suns. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interconference showdown.
Cavaliers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -8.5 (-105)
- Suns +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers -325
- Suns +260
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cavaliers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Suns Live
- Cavaliers record: 56-13
- Suns record: 33-37
Cavaliers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Not Yet Available
Suns Injury Report
- Mason Plumlee, C - Out
- Grayson Allen, SF - Game Time Decision
- Bradley Beal, SG - Out
Cavaliers vs. Suns Best Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant UNDER 24.5 Points (-120) via BetMGM
Kevin Durant has struggled a bit of late, shooting 50% from the field in March, which is his lowest field goal percentage in a month since December when he shot 49%. He has also reached 25+ points just once in his last five games. Things won't get easier for him tonight when he faces a Cavaliers defense that ranks eighth in defensive efficiency.
Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
It's time for the Cavaliers losing streak to come to an end. They're the best shooting team in the league with an effective field goal percentage of 58.2%, and now they get to face a Suns team that ranks 18th in opponent effective field goal percentage and 27th in defensive efficiency.
One of the reasons why the Suns haven't been able to consistently compete against the top teams in the NBA this season has been their failure to create extra scoring chances for themselves. The Suns rank 29th in extra scoring chances per game at -4.4.
It's time for Cleveland to get back on track. I'll take the Cavs to win and cover tonight.
Pick: Cavaliers -8.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.