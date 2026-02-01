Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers are road favorites on Sunday night as they look to continue their run up the Eastern Conference standings.

Cleveland has won seven of its last 10 games heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, who are hoping to snap a four-game skid.

Portland is the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, but it had a rough East Coast road trip, ending with a blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Cavs are down Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on Sunday, but they’ve pulled to two games out of the No. 2 seed in the East. Can they make some more ground on Sunday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for tonight’s matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Cavs -3.5 (-102)

Blazers +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Cavs: -155

Blazers: +130

Total

229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), BlazerVision

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Tristan Enaruna – questionable

Darius Garland – out

Evan Mobley – out

Craig Porter Jr. – questionable

Max Strus – out

Luke Travers – out

Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Scoot Henderson – out

Jrue Holiday – out

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Duop Reath – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Blake Wesley – questionable

Robert Williams III – questionable

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaylon Tyson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-177)

Cleveland made a ringing endorsement of Tyson – a former first-round pick – by trading away De’Andre Hunter on Saturday night. Tyson now should slide into Cleveland’s starting lineup permanently, as he’s shot the ball extremely well this season.

Tyson has knocked down 46.3 percent of his 3s and has made at least two shots from deep in nine of his last 10 games.

With Garland and Mobley out, Tyson should have a bigger role in this offense going forward, and I think he’s a little undervalued at this number on Sunday.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Cavs are in a great spot to pick up a road win:

The Cavs are the talk of the NBA after trading away De’Andre Hunter, and I’m buying them to pick up a win on the road on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland is on a four-game skid and returning home from a long East Coast trip where it was blown out by the Knicks on Friday night.

The Blazers have slipped to 23-26 this season, and a loss (and a Los Angeles Clippers win) would move them to the No. 10 seed in the West on Sunday.

Portland has not been good this season despite its spot in the standings, as it ranks 23rd in the NBA in net rating and 22nd in offensive rating. The Cavs, despite all the talk of their down season, are still ninth in net rating and have won seven of their last 10 games.

Cleveland is just two games out of the No. 2 seed in the East, and I think it’s a little undervalued against a Portland team that simply cannot shoot the ball efficiently (28th in effective field goal percentage) this season.

The Blazers are also down Jrue Holiday (personal) and have listed Deni Avdija as questionable for this matchup. With the Cavs starting to turn their season around as of late, I think they’re worth a look as small road favorites as their offense (eighth in the NBA) continues to look better and better.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.