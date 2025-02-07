Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major splash at the trade deadline, sending Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and multiple draft picks (three second-rounders and two first-round pick swaps) to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for De’Andre Hunter.
Cleveland is hoping Hunter – a leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award – will give it a 3-and-D threat on the wing that can help it reach the NBA Finals this season.
Washington was active at the deadline as well, but it sold off pieces – including Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valaciunas – in an attempt to continue its rebuild.
While the Wizards have the worst record in the NBA, they’ve won three games in a row against Minnesota, Brooklyn and Charlotte. Still, oddsmakers have them set as massive underdogs on Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs -17.5 (-108)
- Wizards +17.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -1800
- Wizards: +900
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 41-10
- Wizards record: 9-41
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Caris LeVert – out (trade pending)
- Sam Merrill – out
- Donovan Mitchell – probable
- Georges Niang – out (trade pending)
- Isaac Okoro – out
- JT Thor – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Luke Travers – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out (trade pending)
- Marvin Bagley III – out (trade pending)
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Johnny Davis – out (trade pending)
- Reggie Jackson – out
- Kyle Kuzma – out (trade pending)
- Alex Sarr – out
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley to Record a Double-Double (-115)
Even Mobley is averaging 18.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season, but he has a pair of double-doubles in his two appearances against Washington. The Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Mobley should have no problem on the glass, and it is worth noting that he has four double-doubles in seven games since a four-game absence due to injury.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jordan Poole OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+125)
This season, Poole is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers on 9.2 attempts per game, and he could be in line for some massive usage on Friday night after all the deals Washington was a part of at the deadline.
Poole has only cleared this number once in his last five games, but he did clear it once in three games against Cleveland. While this prop is more of a long shot (hence the odds), Poole should get all the shots he can handle tonight.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Don’t overthink this matchup.
The Wizards just blew up their team to embrace the tank, and even though they’ve won three games in a row, that streak is going to end tonight.
Washington is just 10-14 against the spread as a home underdog, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating – and it may only get worse from here.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and are 12-7 against the spread when favored on the road. The Cavs have won three games against Washington this season by 10, 31 and 19 points.
A blowout should be in store once again on Friday.
Pick: Cavs -17.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.