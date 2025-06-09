Cavs' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Following Darius Garland's Reported Toe Surgery
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland dealt with a toe injury during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and it appears it was a pretty serious ailment.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that Garland underwent surgery to repair the injury and is expected to miss four to five months.
This is a massive blow for the Cavs, as it could limit their ability to trade Garland (if they wanted to explore that) this summer. In addition to that, if Garland is closer to the five-month side of his recovery, he'll likely miss the start of the 2025-26 season.
Despite that, oddsmakers have not moved the Cavs' odds to win the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 campaign. Cleveland is still +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
It makes sense, especially since Garland would still be able to play in the majority of the 2025-26 season if his recovery goes smoothly. After all, the Cavs did win 64 games in the 2024-25 regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Still, Cleveland is behind both the Knicks and Pacers in the odds to win the title next season. Both of those teams are +800 to win it all after meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
Garland was limited to just five appearances in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, averaging 18.0 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3. During the regular season, he was very durable, appearing in 75 games for Cleveland. He averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game and earned the second All-Star nod of his NBA career.
